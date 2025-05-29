Chael Sonnen gets 100% real on how Belal Muhammad set "a great example" for everybody

Chael Sonnen recently opened up about Belal Muhammad's UFC future following his title loss earlier this month. Sonnen voiced his admiration for Muhammad, citing him as an exemplary fighter.

Muhammad has been criticized by many in the MMA community for being a boring fighter as majority of his victories came via decisions. However, he prevailed over some notable fan favorites like Sean Brady, Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Burns, Vicente Luque, and Leon Edwards, remaining undefeated in his last 11 octagon appearances until UFC 315.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Sonnen offered his thoughts on Muhammad receiving unfair criticism. The Hall of Famer extended his support for the former champion, citing his willingness to fight any top contender.

''All Belal has ever done is fight the hardest guys, ask for opportunities, and keep his mouth shut when it doesn’t go his way. The best thing he’s done is he called for his next fight. He did the exact same thing in a loss that he would have done in a win—all the way to the opponent. If he had won that fight, he would have called for a fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov; he lost the fight, and he’s still calling for a fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov. That’s a great example Belal set for everybody, and it’s another thing he won’t get credit for—but he deserves it."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (via Red Corner MMA's X post):

Muhammad was originally slated to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, but a foot injury prevented him from competing. The two were then scheduled for UFC 315, however this time Rakhmonov pulled out due to a reported knee injury, forcing Jack Della Maddalena to step in on short notice.

Della Maddalena defeated Muhammad by unanimous decision to become the new champion, following a dominant all-around performance.

UFC commentator reveals Belal Muhammad's next opponent

Belal Muhammad will be aiming for title contention by delivering a strong performance in his octagon return. He lost his throne to Jack Della Maddalena in a disappointing defeat at UFC 315.

In a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, UFC commentator Jon Anik disclosed that Muhammad's next MMA outing would be against undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov after their two failed matchups.

''We will see what Shavkat Rakhmonov has for him in October. Belal vs Shavkat in October. There's your breaking news."

Check out Jon Anik's comments below:

However, in response to Anik's remarks, Rakhmonov’s manager Daniel Rubenstein quickly took to X and dismissed the reports of Kazakh's matchup with Muhammad.

