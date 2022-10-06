"The emoji game is a bit feminine"- Chael Sonnen loses it and rants about Jorge Masvidal's recent surfing tweet

Jorge Masvidal has been inactive for over six months since losing to Colby Covington at UFC 272. A recent tweet by Masvidal inspired an epic rant from former UFC fighter and current analyst Chael Sonnen.

Speaking on his Beyond the Fight podcast, Chael Sonnen labeled Jorge Masvidal's tweet as his 'least favorite' that he has ever seen. Sonnen would call out everything about the tweet, stating:

"The entire caption says 'life's a beach, don't forget your towel', he doesn't have a towel. He's holding a surfboard, I don't get it. Then, there's even an emoji attached or two. Now, that's a bit feminine in all fairness. The emoji game is a bit feminine and there's like two emojis attached, but again, they're not selling anything, they're not directing me anywhere."

Sonnen continued his rant, adding:

"This is the BMF. This is the reigning BMF. I'm to believe that the reigning BMF goes to an unpopulated part of the beach in Miami, part of Florida, where he lives, on a cloudy day, talking about 'don't forget your towel', but he didn't bring one? He's holding a surfboard while wearing a hat, he's got his iPhone in his pocket. Is the iPhone all of a sudden water proof?"

Sonnen came to the final conclusion that Masvidal doesn't surf, stating:

"He's not going surfing. I don't know that he does surf. Why's he telling us to surf? Why does he want us to think that he surfs? I was perfectly happy thinking that he was a straight up bad a** by way of Cuba. Why does he want me to think he's a surfer? I don't respect surfers. Why do you tell me life's a beach? Life's not a beach. Why do you tell me don't forget my towel? I'm too godd**n macho for a towel. Who exactly was George talking to here?"

Watch Chael Sonnen's full comments on Jorge Masvidal below:

Jorge Masvidal dropped from welterweight top ten

Despite remaining inactive for over six months, Jorge Masvidal was dropped from the top ten of the welterweight division in the latest UFC rankings release. Previously the No.9-ranked welterweight, Masvidal has dropped two spots.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #MMA bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/s… Jorge Masvidal slips to number 11 in the UFC welterweight rankings. #UFC Jorge Masvidal slips to number 11 in the UFC welterweight rankings. #UFC #MMA bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/s…

Vicente Luque and Shavkat Rakhmonov have both risen one spot, taking over the No.9 and No.10 spots, respectively. Masvidal has lost his last three fights, two of which were for the welterweight championship. Despite headlining pay-per-view events in his last four fights, he has just one win in that span.

Luque is also on a losing streak, dropping his last two fights with his most recent appearance coming two months ago. His last win came over a year ago. Rakhmonov, on the other hand, is yet to lose in his mixed martial arts career. He is 16-0 overall and 4-0 in the UFC, with his last fight taking place over three months ago.

With several months having passed since any of the three welterweights competed, it is unclear why the UFC decided to change their rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far