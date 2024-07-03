Chael Sonnen goes on tweet rampage, reacts after allegedly being blocked by Jon Jones on X: "What a coward LOL"

Former three-time UFC world title challenger and veteran MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has been on a seemingly cryptic rampage of tweets today. 'The Bad Guy' started with a mysterious tweet saying he learned of something that "ruined" his day. Next came a series of tweets disparaging Dana White and the UFC organization.

So far, the most recent and significant entry in this social media saga is Sonnen posting a screenshot of UFC heavyweight world champion Jon Jones blocking him on X.

Here's the tweet with the caption:

"Someone is getting scared. What a coward LOL $MOGUL .@jonnybones"

Chael Sonnen's tweets. [Image credit: @ChaelSonnen on X]

Sonnen posted a tweet before this, saying:

"F**k @TheNotoriousMMA . @danawhite and F***K . @jonnybones. We are taking this s**t back"

More on Chael Sonnen's aggressive romp on X, targeting Dana White, the UFC, and fighters

Doing a little back-reading on this whole series of tweets from 'The Bad Guy', it started with this:

"Just found out something that ruined my day.. I can't keep it together. This sport and the people who run it are nothing but money hungry thieves."

What soon followed was a series of tweets targeting the UFC's "golden" boys such as Israel Adesanya, Nate Diaz, etc, saying:

"Reminder that @danawhite pumped MILLIONS into @stylebender [Adesanya] in promo to turn him into the new UFC "golden" boy. No offense to Izzy but this is pure BS. That money could've gone to other fighters. Izzy made more money than fighters who are better than him just because of Dana's bias."

"This piece of crap .@danawhite has taking millions from dollars from older and new fighters including me, Nate Diaz etc. Absolutely sickening"

Chael Sonnen's tweets. [Image credit: @ChaelSonnen on X]

Fans, prominent individuals, and fellow MMA personalities are engaging Sonnen at the moment, despite alleged evidence of the retired middleweight's account being hacked.

As of this writing, Sonnen just posted this, possibly confirming speculations that his account was hacked:

"Back to normal. Sorry folks."

