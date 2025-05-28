Chael Sonnen heaps praise on Colby Covington as 'Chaos' joins his TUF 33 team as coach: "He's worth his weight in gold"

Chael Sonnen acknowledged Colby Covington's efforts as his assistant coach at 'TUF 33'. Sonnen was impressed by Covington's dedication as many participants wanted to be like 'Chaos', according to the UFC Hall of Famer.

The first episode of 'The Ultimate Fighter 33' was released this Tuesday, in which Sonnen was coaching opposite to former double champion Daniel Cormier. Notably, Covington also joined 'The American Gangster' team as an assistant coach.

ESPN MMA recently took to X and posted a clip of Sonnen's thoughts about Covington's work. The former UFC light heavyweight title contender expressed his admiration, saying:

''Everyone of these guys admires Colby, they watch Colby, they aspire to be like Colby. Colby chose to be a hands on coach, he's the dominant force in the room. They want to be like him. Colby could not be any better, he's worth his weight in gold''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Covington failed thrice in his welterweight title bids and is 2-3 in his last five MMA outings, suffering defeat against the likes of Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. The 37-year-old was aiming to get back on title contention with a potential win over emerging contender Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa last year, however, Buckley derailed his plans and won the bout via third round TKO.

Covington was also involved in a verbal altercation with Paddy Pimblett as the Miami native was present at UFC 314, which took place at the Kaseya Center in Florida.

When Jorge Masvidal went scorched earth on Colby Covington

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show last month, Jorge Masvidal hinted his UFC return against Colby Covington. The friends turned foes have argued several times in the past, since the two have a lot of animosity towards each other.

Masvidal mocked Covington in reaction his loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa, saying:

''Leon's ass, b*tch ass Colby, always that's another one too...I saw the highlights of it. I didn't see the entire of it. I saw the highlights, and I liked it. Buckley busted his ass up. Nah, I wasn't surprised. He does a lot of drugs and sh*t from what I hear, man. It's catching up. His cardio, his God-given ability was the only thing he had, and he snorted it away. Yeah, you want to take a deep dive into him, you could see it in the character. He's a f*cking mess."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (8:20):

