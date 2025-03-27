Chael Sonnen hilariously reacts to Tom Aspinall bringing bizarre prop to '$5,000 UFC London Seats'

Retired MMA legend Chael Sonnen seemed to appreciate UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall's hilarious act during the promotion's London fight night broadcast. A while into the broadcast, the camera panned to show Aspinall in the crowd, and he brought out a plastic yellow duck, eliciting a massive pop from the crowd.

As revealed in the interview with Ariel Helwani after the fight night event, Aspinall intended to disparage heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who has shown no interest in a title unification bout.

Sonnen analyzed Aspinall's act in a recent video on his YouTube channel.' In his signature style, the three-time UFC title challenger praised Aspinall.

Chael Sonnen said:

"Tom Aspinall in the front row, he is in a $5,000 seat. And the prop of choice that he elected to go with is a 15-cent duck, possibly from a Happy Meal.That interpretation of that piece of theater, this was so great. This was great stuff.This is brilliance."

He lauded Aspinall's decision, citing that the interim heavyweight champion made great gains with a free seat on a UFC fight night and a low-priced plastic duck.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:46):

Chael Sonnen claims Jon Jones is not ducking Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, has faced criticism from a section of the MMA community for refusing to fight interim titleholder Tom Aspinall. Surprisingly, veteran MMA insider Chael Sonnen thinks that is not the case.

In a recent social media post, Sonnen claimed that Jones has not been presented with an offer to fight Aspinall.

He stated:

“My permission as the greatest insider in the sport, Jon Jones will not turn that fight down. Jon has not been offered that fight. That’s the monster in the closest that people seem to not want to be true. There has not been a suggestion of a date or a venue. Not yet. In a phone call to Jon, where his opponent would be Tom for the undisputed title."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

