Chael Sonnen hilariously trolls Daniel Cormier’s proud dad moment with savage GED jab

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is still very popular among the MMA fans even after his retirement. Sonnen hilariously trolled Daniel Cormier saying latter's son was preparing for his GED while Sonnen's son faces trial.

Sonnen has been a fan favourite since his fighting days with his impressive skills on the microphone. 'The Bad Guy' fought for the undisputed championship thrice, coming up short each time.

Sonnen is now an analyst and actively posts videos on his YouTube channel. He also does a show on ESPN called The Good Guy/Bad Guy along with co-host Cormier.

Cormier recently posted about his son passing the eighth grade and whether he should take a cameraman to the ceremony. Sonnen took a hilarious jab at the former double champion and said:

"I'm happy to hear Daniel is on track to his GED. I’m currently prepping my son for his trial. He will stand before a jury in do time and I want him to be prepared as possible. God bless and congrats."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen received a call from Islam Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently revealed he received a phone call from Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz. It pertained to Sonnen terming Makhachev's move to welterweight as a "sign of cowardice."

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I got a phone call yesterday from Ali. Now, Ali is my friend, but he is Islam's manager. If Ali's got to take a side here, he's going to roll with Islam. He calls me up, and I could tell by Ali's tone and his accusations, I could tell that he did not hear me say it. He had heard it the way it was reported by somebody else of what I said. Ali was quite annoyed that I said this about Islam."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:00):

