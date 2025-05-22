Chael Sonnen issues heartfelt apology to couple after alleged hotel attack in 2021: "It has been bothering me"

Chael Sonnen recently apologized to a couple with whom he was engaged in a brief altercation in 2021.

Ad

According to reports, Sonnen crossed Dr. Christopher Stellpflug and Julie Spellpflug at a Four Seasons hotel corridor in Las Vegas in December 2021. The couple claimed that Sonnen was intoxicated and slapped a drink out of Dr.Christopher's hand. A hotel employee sent to intervene had also claimed that Sonnen had punched him during the altercation.

Recently, Sonnen took to Instagram and apologized to the couple for his misbehaviour, stating:

“Dr. Chris and his wife Julie Stellpflug, Mr. and Mrs. Stellpflug, a number of years ago in Las Vegas were coming down a hallway trying to get to their room, encountered a maniac, me, and I apologize. I’ve wanted to apologize for a number of years, but it just wasn’t right. It’s a whole situation, it just takes time, but I’ve got to tell you it has been bothering me."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

“I would extend this apology to their children. Children were not present, but I have children. Reverse the role and think of myself as a child with my own parents, your parents get drug through the media and a legal case because they encounter a madman while doing what they should be doing in a hallway, which is walking to their room. I’ve got to tell you, you’re owed an apology and I sincerely give you one.”

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Ad

Chael Sonnen reached a plea deal in the Las Vegas hotel fight case

Chael Sonnen initially faced felony charges of battery by strangulation and misdemeanour battery charges stemming from the aforementioned assault. While Sonnen was not immediately arrested after the incident, he was charged after the victims filed an official complaint of the incident.

Sonnen pleaded no contest in Clark County Justice Court and was fined $750 as punishment. Prosecutors had dropped some of the misdemeanour charges, and other charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.