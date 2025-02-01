Chael Sonnen makes astounding revelation about GFL still trying to sign him: "There's a point where it's weird" 

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently revealed that the Global Fighting League (GFL) has been persistently attempting to lure him out of retirement. While he appreciates their interest, Sonnen finds the continuous offers increasingly peculiar.

Sonnen has faced top-tier opponents like Anderson Silva and Jon Jones. He retired in 2014 after a series of high-profile bouts and has since transitioned into an analyst.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, ‘The American Gangster’ addressed the ongoing recruitment efforts by GFL. He emphasized that, despite the allure of potential matchups, he has no intention of returning to the cage. He stated:

"Please, did they try to get Chael Sonnen? They are still trying to get Chael Sonnen. It would be irresponsible – like I don’t mind when those phone calls come in, no matter if I already know ahead of time whether or not I’m going to go. What I would mind is if that phone call wasn’t placed. That would be a very irresponsible thing to sign the people they’re signing, to do what they’re trying to do, and to not call Chael Sonnen. Of course they called."

Reflecting on whether he'll actually return to fighting, Sonnen added:

"I’m not going to fight, and it isn’t because I look at that roster and don’t see some names that pop off the page like man, I’d really like to fight that guy... There’s a point where it’s weird.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier will go head-to-head in the next season of 'The Ultimate Fighter'

The UFC has named Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier as coaches for Season 33 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF). The chemistry between two of the sport's all-time great fan favorites promises an enjoyable season for fans.

Former two-division UFC champion Cormier is no stranger to coaching on 'TUF,' going against Stipe Miocic in Season 27. Meanwhile, Sonnen is a two-time 'TUF' coach, squaring off with Jon Jones and Wanderlei Silva in separate seasons.

Male fighters in the flyweight and welterweight divisions will fight in Season 33 of 'TUF.' The season will debut on May 27, 2025, and be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with extra episodes on ESPN+. Ostensibly, there will be no fight between the coaches at the end of the season, a shift from the previous format.

