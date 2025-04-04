Chael Sonnen names WWE legend as his favourite "steroid user" 

UFC legend Chael Sonnen is one of the names often connected to steroid abuse in the sport. Unlike many others, Sonnen has been public about using EPO, a banned substance in almost all the sports.

Ad

In a recent Q&A session on social media, a fan quipped Sonnen about his favorite 'steroid user.' Interestingly, Sonnen snubbed big names from MMA and named a WWE legend, Hulk Hogan.

"Couple interpretations on that, but the steroid user who I got more enjoyment out of than anybody. I mean, I had wonderful childhood memories with Hulk Hogan. So I would say the Hulkster is my favorite," Sonnen said.

Ad

Trending

The former three-time UFC title challenger also named his least favorite steroid user, which was Lance Armstrong. Sonnen also put suspected steroid users from MLB in the same category and had an interesting reason for not liking them.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"They had found something that made them better at their job. Those are positive terms. Performance-enhancing are good terms. If you discover something that enhances your performance, you didn’t have to do anything. You just had to take something. That isn't information you should keep to yourself. That’s information that could be very helpful to other people," Sonnen added.

Ad

Sonnen mentioned Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, claiming that the former was public, but the latter was private about the steroid use. He even claimed Stallone helped many by being public about it.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:27):

Ad

Chael Sonnen once claimed that an NBA superstar uses steroids

Two years back, Chael Sonnen appeared on the FLAGRANT podcast, where he publicly admitted he took EPO and did it willingly to gain advantages. While talking about PEDs, Sonnen mentioned that an NBA superstar uses steroids.

During the podcast, host Andrew Schulz quipped Sonnen about how a PED works, citing that it won't make one's chin harder and technique better.

Ad

"If the world understood what LeBron did, like, other basketball players will hear what LeBron does and go, 'Yeah, but that doesn't matter' right? It's like a baseball player, and you're hitting a stick out of the..it doesn't matter," Sonnen replied.

The 48-year-old claimed he shared the same 'drug guy' LeBron depends on to get EPO. Sonnen also pointed out why LeBron uses the drug.

Ad

"EPO matters. It’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters. And if other basketball players understood what it did..EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance so you can play all game long," Sonnen added.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:40:17):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.