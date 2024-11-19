Chael Sonnen opens up on his dialogue with Tom Aspinall at UFC 309: "First time I've seen Jon Jones in person"

Chael Sonnen recently opened up about his discussion with Tom Aspinall at UFC 309 and disclosed what the interim heavyweight champion told him. The Englishman's attendance at the event became the topic of conversation throughout the week.

'The American Gangster' praised his former foe's performance against Stipe Miocic and highlighted his impressive spinning body kick that dropped the former heavyweight champion before the finish. After the fight, Jones claimed he would meet with the UFC and possibly fight Aspinall, provided the promotion meets his demands.

During the latest episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, the former middleweight title challenger told co-host Daniel Cormier that, although he was impressed by Jones's performance, the Englishman didn't resonate with the sentiment. Sonnen claimed Aspinall disclosed his observations after witnessing Jones fight in person:

Trending

"When you watch spinning liver kicks that shoot the gap by four inches that paralyze a man's body that's got two world championships at home on the mantel, it's something special. That's not what Tom said by the way...I talked to Tom after the fight. He said, 'It was the first time I've seen Jon Jones in person, everything else on television...I couldn't believe how slow he was...Those attacks wouldn't touch me'." [6:36]

Check out the full episode featuring Chael Sonnen's comments regarding his conversation with Tom Aspinall below:

Daniel Cormier discloses conversation with Tom Aspinall following Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Besides Chael Sonnen disclosing his conversation with Tom Aspinall following Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier also shared what the Englishman told him following the UFC 309 main event.

During the aforementioned episode, Cormier mentioned Aspinall was complimentary of Miocic but made it clear Jones wouldn't be able to achieve the same success against him:

"It's not like Jon [Jones] looked so fast. And when I saw Tom, I go, 'What did you think?', he goes, 'Nothing'...Tom's a great guy. Tom goes, 'All respect to Stipe [Miocic], that would never happen to me'. But Jon just dismisses him." [8:22]

Check out Tom Aspinall's reaction to Jon Jones' win at UFC 309 below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback