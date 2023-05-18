Chael Sonnen questions why he wasn't credited for breaking the news of Francis Ngannou joining the PFL

Chael Sonnen sounded off on not being credited for breaking the news of Francis Ngannou joining the PFL and the terms of the deal.

Sonnen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he questioned why the PFL didn't credit him in their press release when officially announcing the terms of 'The Predator's deal. He mentioned that he reported the news as well as the timeline for when the former UFC heavyweight champion would be debuting in the SmartCage, but wasn't given any credit.

"On this particular one, I don't know that I wanted the credit, I want to know why I wasn't credited. I want to know what the rule is on that. Your story and you think it's your story, it's word for word what I said and I said it two weeks earlier, I think it's now my story. I think that that's how it works." [3:37 - 3:48]

'The American Gangster' also brought up that a possible reason could be that it was the PFL's own announcement. But he mentioned that he was first to reveal the specifics of the deal and doesn't believe that he hasn't been credited as such, saying:

"I don't think that's how it works. I think it's whoever says it first. I think particularly when it turns out to be correct and accurate, I think. So, I mean, there's been a lot of praise and a lot of butter going around but I haven't really seen it spread in the direction of the way of the guy who broke the story two weeks earlier and I think that's weird." [2:30 - 2:56]

It will be interesting to see whether Sonnen continues to remind the PFL that he broke the story. But to his credit, he did report that Ngannou would be joining the PFL's Superfight pay-per-view division in 2024.

Check out the full video:

Chael Sonnen reveals original plan for BKFC 41 ending

BKFC 41 was quite a successful event for the promotion and ended with a staredown between Mike Perry and Conor McGregor, but that wasn't originally what was planned.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Chael Sonnen revealed that Perry was originally set to call Donald Cerrone to the octagon and the event would end with a staredown between the former rivals instead. Sonnen mentioned that Perry thought there would be enough time to have a staredown, saying:

"[Mike] Perry was supposed to call for 'Cowboy' [Cerrone] like the show sheet said. He overlooked 'Cowboy'...then he thought there would be enough time for Conor McGregor to get out of the ring and for 'Cowboy' to get in the ring. They didn't have enough time."

