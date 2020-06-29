Chael Sonnen reacts to Mike Perry bringing his girlfriend as corner support

Chael Sonnen has an interesting take on the future of cornermen.

Chael Sonnen might have a point, given the win Mike Perry secured.

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen is known for providing some of the most exciting UFC takes today. As a fighter known for his trash talking, Chael Sonnen is known for his witty commentatory on the current events surrounding the world of MMA.

When Mike Perry secured a win over Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 12 with his girlfriend being the only corner support he had, the MMA community was quick to respond.

Chael Sonnen wasn't one to hold back either. He tweeted out that now the job of almost every cornerman was in danger.

EVERY CORNERMAN JUST LOST THEIR JOB... https://t.co/uAQj5mIfxk — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 28, 2020

This tweet was motivated out of the fact that Mike Perry did extremely well against Mickey Gall in his fight and the little role that his corner had to play in it. However, this is extreme hyperbole.

Is there any truth to Chael Sonnen's exclamation?

Mike Perry was facing someone who was critically less experienced than him and was someone who simply hadn't had any experience contesting against an established contender. Mickey Gall for whatever his name value is worth is someone who was pushed into the limelight simply way too soon.

So Chael Sonnen saying that cornermen would lose their job is definitely not going to happen. However, at the same time, it does explore how little of an impact a corner holds when the fight is expected to be a blowout and that fighters sometimes know what is happening in a fight.

For instance, in the first round of the fight, we saw Mickey Gall take a considerable lead with the help of sharper striking against Mike Perry. Mike Perry, in the latter rounds, managed to turn that around and overwhelm the under-experienced Mickey Gall.

What one can agree on is that this fight will bring in a change in the attitude of fighters and the way they deal with their corners. The idea that Chael Sonnen is hinting at could be something that some may entertain but I expect corners to stay around.