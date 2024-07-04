Chael Sonnen slams Jiri Prochazka for "being a baby" after Alex Pereira loss at UFC 303: "You can’t be outcome-based"

Chael Sonnen isn't impressed with Jiri Prochazka's recent comments following his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 303. Procházka, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, spoke about needing to "evolve" his skills after the defeat. However, Sonnen believes this mentality is detrimental to a champion's mindset.

Prochazka suffered a second-round KO loss to Pereira at UFC 303, just seven months after a controversial stoppage defeat to the same fighter for the vacant title. In a post-fight interview, Prochazka emphasized a need for evolution, stating that if he doesn't improve, he shouldn't be competing.

Sonnen, however, disagrees with the Czech fighter's outcome-based approach. On his YouTube channel, Sonnen criticized Prochazka's attitude, calling it "being a baby." He said:

"Jiří Procházka, already talking to fans, already doing some weird Jiří stuff… being a baby. He says he has to evolve or he’s gonna quit, and that’s a very interesting statement. If anything, that’s basic biology 101…you either evolve or you don’t. It’s a very dangerous game. In theory, you do want to evolve and grow, it’s just an interesting game in practice…"

Sonnen added:

"But this signals it might be the beginning of the end…when you lose a contest, you can’t decide that’s the time to change things. You can’t be outcome-based, it’s a big mistake, the champs don’t make it, but the top contenders do. If you are outcome-based, as opposed to performance-based, you’re really missing the No. 1 philosophy you need to extend your career in the sport."H[H/t: BJPenn]

Alex Pereira sends respectful message to Jiri Prochazka after UFC 303 victory

Following his second-round knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, Alex Pereira delivered a message of respect and well wishes to his opponent. The light heavyweight title fight lived up to the hype, with Pereira emerging victorious again via a spectacular switch high kick.

Appearing in a post-fight presser, 'Poatan' said:

"I wish him well and a speedy recovery. I wish him well in his future plans. I know he talks a lot about spirituality. Just so he knows, the same God who blesses us is the one who protects us. I pray a lot for him and for me to be well after this fight."

