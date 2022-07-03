Chael Sonnen claims Wanderlei Silva is open to step in against Jake Paul

According to Chael Sonnen, his former opponent, Wanderlei Silva, is ready to step in for Tommy Fury on August 6th against Jake Paul. According to Paul, Fury is avoiding his scheduled trip to the U.S. to take on 'The Problem Child' at Madison Square Garden next month.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Update: All Tommy Fury has to do is go to the embassy to make this fight happen.

‘The American Gangster’ posted a video on YouTube to comment on the entire situation. He began by arguing that Vitor Belfort could serve as a possible opponent, despite doing business with boxing group Triller. Next, Sonnen name-dropped Wanderlei Silva, who despite openly despising Sonnen, reached out to provide the Oregon native with his position on the matter.

'The American Gangster' said:

“You want to know who I heard from two days ago... You know who I heard from that will come out and do the match? Wanderlei Silva. I don’t know if that interests you. I’m sharing with you I heard from Wanderlei. Two days ago, Wanderlei will come out and box with Jake Paul.”

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Silva's potential fight against Jake Paul in the video below:

Jake Paul was previously expected to fight Tommy Fury last December, but the fight was scrapped due to medical reasons. Tyron Woodley stepped in to avenge his first loss to Paul, only to be knocked out by Paul in the sixth round.

Chael Sonnen has history with Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen have some history together. Both took on roles of coaches at TUF: Brazil 3, a season which gave fans one of the most famous scenes in UFC history.

The brawl that took place between the two that season caused an injury to Silva’s hand, which postponed their fight at UFC 175. Their animosity boiled over after Sonnen's comments about Brazil aggravated Silva and his Brazilian-born team.

Full unedited fight between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva on the set of TUF Brazil 4.

However, the Pride alumni and the Oregon-native both failed random drug tests, resulting in the fight being scrapped. Chael Sonnen also failed an additional drug test that led to a separate NSAC suspension for over 2 years.

On the other hand, Silva faced a lifetime ban from competition from NSAC, a decision that was later overturned by the court back in 2015.

After both were released from the UFC, the two fighters signed with Bellator and faced each other at Bellator 180 in Madison Square Garden on June 24, 2017. It was the promotion's debut at the venue, slotting in as one of the featured bouts of on the card. Sonnen won that fight by unanimous decision.





and #OTD 𝗦𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲 @ChaelSonnen and @wandfc put an end to their intense rivalry on this day in Bellator history at #Bellator180

