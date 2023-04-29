Chael Sonnen unloads on Joe Rogan’s ‘quasi-celebrity’ buddy for ‘bragging’ about his unpaid verification on Twitter

Chael Sonnen recently hit out at Joe Rogan's friend Bert Kreischer, after the comedian celebrated having a verified badge on Twitter that he didn't pay for.

Kreischer is a regular guest on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) and is a close friend of Rogan, with the pair having gone on tour together for their comedy acts on multiple occasions. The 50-year-old is also known for his loud-mouthed and unfiltered antics, which Sonnen believes he has taken to Twitter in regards to his verified status.

Twitter Blue is an option on the social media app for users to get a blue checkmark next to their name for a monthly fee. Whilst the feature is supposed to be a paid product, some celebrities have been verified on the platform without paying. Bert Kreischer was one of them, and the comedian took to Twitter to ask Elon Musk why.

"How am I still verified for free @elonmusk"

'The American Gangster' was unhappy with Kreischer's tweet, as he believed it was showboating to his fans that his 'celebrity' status didn't require him to pay. Sonnen responded:

"How about all these quasi-celebrities who feel the need to TWEET that they have a blue checkmark, but did not pay for it. Their goal to act confused, while actually bragging and hinting Elon personally did something for them is very transparent and equally as annoying as they are."

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen bert kreischer @bertkreischer How am I still verified for free @elonmusk How am I still verified for free @elonmusk How about all these quasi-celebrities who feel the need to TWEET that they have a blue checkmark, but did not pay for it. Their goal to act confused, while actually bragging and hinting Elon personally did something for them is very transparent and equally as annoying as they… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… How about all these quasi-celebrities who feel the need to TWEET that they have a blue checkmark, but did not pay for it. Their goal to act confused, while actually bragging and hinting Elon personally did something for them is very transparent and equally as annoying as they… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Chael Sonnen questions whether Conor McGregor will fight again

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on whether or not he thought Conor McGregor would follow through and commit to fighting Michael Chandler before the end of the year.

McGregor and Chandler were announced as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year. Filming has since wrapped up for the season, and both men are expected to headline a pay-per-view to settle their beef.

According to Sonnen, however, he isn't sure it's going to happen. 'The American Gangster' referred to recent videos of McGregor gambling on his Instagram, and urged Michael Chandler not to put all his chips into the bout taking place.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said:

“we know nothing. We know that there’s no match, no way against Chandler, no 155lbs or 170lbs, no training camp in Big Bear they’re in the middle of. Nothing we’ve been told is accurate...but that’s okay...At some point Chandler is gonna wake up and realise that, I don’t have a fight coming up with Conor, which means I don’t have a fight coming up at all.”

Catch Chael Sonnen's thoughts on McGregor here:

Poll : 0 votes