Chael Sonnen wonders if Conor McGregor was 'a broken down fighter with a coke habit' when he lost to Dustin Poirier twice

Chael Sonnen has questioned Conor McGregor's resilience and wonders if he was an "old fighter with a coke habit" when he lost to Dustin Poirier.

In a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen asked if Poirier was too good for Conor McGregor to handle or if 'The Diamond' simply beat a "broken down" version of McGregor.

Sonnen, who then went on to implement MMA math into the entire scenario, brought up how Poirier's fellow lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler believe 'The Diamond' will win the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269.

"Has Poirier showed us all, how goddamn good he is, by destroying Conor McGregor twice? Has he or did Poirier beat up a broken down, old fighter with a coke habit? And that's not for us to look right now, I'm looking into the future, we believe, the fellow fighters in the industry believe, Justin Gaethje himself believes, Michael Chandler believes that Dustin Poirier is going to capture the world championship in a couple of weeks. They believe he's going to beat Oliveira."

However, 'The American Gangster' then spoke on a potential scenario where Dustin Poirier fails to win the UFC lightweight title and Charles Oliveira proves he is still the best lightweight in the world.

If that is indeed the case which plays out at UFC 269, everyone would rather go on to question Conor McGregor's durability, instead of looking down on Poirier's abilities.

"But let's say he [Dustin Poirier] doesn't, let's say the champ remains the champ and Oliveira shows us all he is the best in the world. Period. Right now he is the best in the world but to put a period right? To defend the belt, to go through Dustin Poirier. Very different conversations, you're going to view Charles Oliveira very differnetly but let's say Oliveira does. All of a sudden, we're instantly going to question, what it is that Poirier did against Conor? It's not going to look bad for Poirier, it's going to look bad for Conor," Sonnen said.

Dustin Poirier will aim to win the UFC lightweight title after having beat Conor McGregor twice in 2021

Dustin Poirier started off 2021 with a huge win over Conor McGregor, avenging his loss to 'The Notorious' from their featherweight days.

The rematch loss to 'The Diamond' created bad blood between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier and heading into their third fight, things got heated.

At UFC 264, McGregor and Poirier faced-off for the third time in a fight where the Irishman brutally injured his leg and the bout had to be called-off. In doing so, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion went 1-2 against Poirier.

