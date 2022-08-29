"Champions come back stronger and better!"- When Conor McGregor reacted to Tom Brady's return to football

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was all praises when legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady took a u-turn on his February retirement announcement and re-joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season in the NFL.

The former UFC double champ appreciated the 44-year-old for his comeback in a tweet, which also highlighted the quarterback's Irish heritage:

Champions come back stronger and better! Love the sport and it shows! Tom Brady - thank you for the Irish spirit and the big news!

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Tom Brady - thank you for the Irish spirit and the big news! ☘️ Champions come back stronger and better! Love the sport and it shows!Tom Brady - thank you for the Irish spirit and the big news!☘️ @TomBrady Champions come back stronger and better! Love the sport and it shows! Tom Brady - thank you for the Irish spirit and the big news! ❤️☘️ @TomBrady https://t.co/kGZ4I0qXU4

Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished figures in American football. The California native has won seven out of the ten Super Bowls that he has played, which is the most by any player in the NFL's history.

During his illustrious career, Brady has also won the Super Bowl MVP award a record five times.

The Buccaneers quarterback is an MMA fan as well. Brady has been seen cageside during several UFC fight cards, including UFC 249 and UFC 161.

Watch Tom Brady at the UFC 261 venue below:

As per Dana White, Conor McGregor is gearing up for an early 2023 return to the octagon. The Irishman has been out of action since his infamous leg break at UFC 264.

When Conor McGregor praised the athleticism of NFL players

In 2015, when 'The Notorious' stopped by in Phoenix, Arizona to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reporter from USA Today Sports asked the Irishman what he thought about the NFL.

McGregor praised the American football athletes for their unparalleled explosiveness. Speaking to USA Today Sports, 'The Notorious' said:

"Make no mistake, I have a lot of respect for the American football athletes. Their explosiveness is something to behold. It is a very similar sport to rugby, but minus the attrition I feel. The rugby players have attrition where they can continue but the American football players have that explosiveness, that burst that's unmatched. So it's something to behold."

Watch Conor McGregor praise American football players below:

During the interview, McGregor also clarified that he is so consumed with his UFC journey that he rarely gets time to follow American football.

However, it seems that the Irishman loves the sport more than he lets on. During Super Bowl 53 in 2019 McGregor and his son were spotted in the stands taking in the attractions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham