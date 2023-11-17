"Championship level performance or getting knocked out" - Michael Johnson has fight booked for UFC event in February 2024, fans amped

Fan favorite lightweight veteran Michael Johnson is returning to the octagon in February 2024, and fight enthusiasts are excited to see 'The Menace' back in action. Johnson, 37, will make his 2024 debut against Darrius Flowers, who lost to Jake Matthews at welterweight in his UFC debut.

The Kill Cliff FC fighter is well-known amongst hardcore MMA fans for his run at the top of the UFC lightweight division and elite hand speed. However, the latter half of Johnson's career has been an up-and-down ride, with the knockout artist showing glimpses of greatness sandwiched between puzzling losses.

Johnson's career has become an ongoing joke with fans who continue to slight the fighter before each outing.

One fan commented:

"Championship level performance or getting knocked out, no in between from MJ."

Fan jokes stem from Johnson's elite career wins over Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, and Joe Lauzon while simultaneously losing to seemingly lower-level competition such as Stevie Ray, Clay Guida, and Darren Elkins.

More excited fans commented:

"That's a banger."

"MJ boutta go on a 3 fight winning streak and then get knocked out clean by a flyweight."

"The best 50/50 fighter of all time."

View more fan reactions to the fight announcement below:

Who is Michael Johnson fighting?

Former top-10 lightweight Michael Johnson will return to the octagon in early 2024 to face division newcomer Darrius Flowers. Flowers last fought and lost to Jake Matthews at welterweight in his UFC debut.

Despite losing his debut, Flowers had moments against the veteran Matthews and gained a few fans. Flowers also won on season six of Dana White's Contender Series to earn his UFC contract.

Johnson is coming off a brutal knockout loss to Diego Ferreira, dropping his record to 21-19.