Controversial online figure Pearl Davis has commented on Ebanie Bridges' latest weigh-in attire.

Ebanie Bridges vs Miyo Yoshida is a clash for IBF gold with the former defending against the latter and the weigh-ins transpired today.

The December 9th bout saw Davis offer up her commentary on Bridges' usual attention-grabbing, social media-friendly pre-fight videos fans are used to seeing from her.

Several X users sounded off regarding Pearl's comments on the revealing viral Birdges weigh-in clip.

@dalton_harbin said:

"They look like characters in a Mortal Combat knockoff game"

@SavageLeagueNFT stated:

"It's important to recognize that athletes should be judged on their performance and not their appearance. Everyone should be free to express themselves however they choose."

@1MaXimvs quipped:

"Your point is well taken. She (Ebanie B.) is selling sex appeal. She delivers as a fighter tho’ 💥 fights like a beast & the proof is in the pudding *pic @DAZNBoxing @EbanieBridges 🥊"

@CenterofReason said:

"Lol when your as good as her you can do as you want. No body hating but you Pearl"

@BlueCollarRen stated:

"You leave ebony bridges alone! She’s the only positive thing when it comes to woman’s boxing."

@Skarlet19901 quipped:

"Are you saying nobody should take you seriously because you’re a woman all right then pearl"

Check out Pearl's tweet on the Bridges vs Yoshida weigh-in attire below

Ebanie Bridges and her pro boxing acumen

Bridges looks to make the second defense of her IBF world bantamweight title this weekend.

Ebanie Bridges captured the gold in March of last year by besting Maria Cecilia Roman by way of a unanimous decision. The first defense of her crown came in December of last year when Bridges halted Shannon O'Connell in the eighth round.

Her return to the ring comes just shy day of marking a full year away from the ring as the December 9th, 2023 bout marks the return since following her December 10th, 2022 bout.

The 118-pound champion is riding a four-fight winning streak heading into this bantamweight bout.

Bridges has also previously captured the Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian Super Bantam in a vacant title showdown in March 2021. Ebanie Brides has a professional boxing record of nine wins with four stoppages opposite one loss. The lone defeat came in a bid for the WBA bantamweight world title when she dropped a points loss to Shannon Courtenay.