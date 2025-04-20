Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia: Full video highlights

Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia just wrapped up. The intriguing super welterweight bout took place on April 19 at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. It served as the co-main event to the undisputed women's flyweight title fight between Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badilo.
Conwell, the undefeated contender, put his 21-0 record on the line against Garcia (32-4), the most notable opponent of his professional boxing career thus far.
In the fight, Conwell applied pressure from the get-go, attacking the head and body of his taller opponent with jabs. Meanwhile, Garcia tried to inflict damage from the outside.
Garcia displayed impressive footwork, getting away from punches as Conwell tried to overwhelm him with combinations. This resulted in several close-range exchanges where both fighters had some success with their punches. However, Garcia seemed to be landing the more meaningful strikes at a greater clip.
However, Conwell managed to change the status quo in Rounds 3 and 4, entering with explosive combinations. Garcia answered by intercepting his entries, but appeared to be struggling to keep his opponent off.
Unfortunately for Conwell, the Mexican responded with effective combinations and timed his entries well to find success. The pair continued to engage in tactical exchanges until the final bell of the closely contested fight.
While Conwell landed some big shots in the fight, Garcia appeared ot have outworked him with his work rate and managed to slow down the undefeated contender with body shots and peppering jabs.
After 12 rounds of action, Garcia was declared the winner by split decision, becoming the first fighter to hand Conwell a loss in professional boxing. The victory improved Garcia's professional boxing record to 33-4, extending his win streak to eight.
Official result: Jorge Garcia def. Charles Conwell by split decision (115-113, 113-115, 115-113)
Check out the Jorge Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia full video highlights below:
Weigh-in face-off - Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia:
Charles Conwell minutes before the walkout:
Jorge Garcia is declared the winner by split decision:
Jorge Garcia heading backstage after his upset win: