Charles Oliveira boldly outlines one condition for next fight, gets honest about potential Paddy Pimblett clash: "I'm looking for the title"

Charles Oliveira has boldly stated he's only planning on fighting for the UFC lightweight title next, amid rumors he could be set to face either Ilia Topuria or Paddy Pimblett in a title eliminator.
'Do Bronx' last stepped into the octagon at UFC 309, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler. Despite sitting at No.2 in the rankings and losing his previous fight to Arman Tsarukyan, the Brazilian believes his latest win is enough to warrant a title shot.
While fans of Oliveira are hoping to see him rematch Islam Makhachev, the entire division has recently been shaken up by Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett. The Georgian-Spaniard relinquished the featherweight title earlier this year in order to move up to 155 pounds.
'The Baddy' picked up the biggest win of his career last weekend when he finished Michael Chandler in the third round. During his post-fight speech, he then turned his attention to Oliveira and demanded a fight against the submission specialist.
With everybody now seemingly wants a piece of Charles Oliveira, the 35-year-old has revealed his plans for the future. According to Oliveira, despite the interest from a number of contenders, the only thing on his mind is the title.
Speaking to Brazilian sports outlet PVT, Oliveira said:
"I'm looking for the title. I don't run from anyone, I never have...I respect them all but I'm going to set my own pace and my own game. If it's for the title, why not fight Topuria?...I don't want to fight another fight just to wait for the title."
When asked about potentially facing Pimblett, he added:
"I don't even think about that, I'm thinking about a title so I can't be thinking about the guys who are below me."
Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:
Ilia Topuria criticizes Charles Oliveira's fighting spirit
Ahead of a potential bout against either Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria recently had some stern words for the Brazilian.
Speaking on a recent episode of the PBD Podcast, Topuria questioned Oliveira's character while he's in the octagon. According to the Georgian-Spaniard, Oliveira regularly "gives up" in fights. He explained:
"I like him [Oliveira] of course, he has great ground game [but] his striking is nothing special for me. On the ground he's dangerous, he has the most submissions in UFC history. He's a dangerous guy on the ground but I think he's the kind of guy that when he feels that you are more powerful, he gives up. He gives up fast... [He's got] 10 losses, 10. It's not 1."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Charles Oliveira below: