Charles Oliveira drops one-word reaction to Michael Chandler’s back-of-the-head strikes at UFC 309

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira locked horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 309 in a rematch from 2021. Oliveira became the UFC lightweight champion when he finished Chandler at UFC 262.

Ad

The Brazilian went on to win two incredible fights against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before eventually losing to current champion Islam Makhachev. Oliveira has been one of the most respected fighters inside the octagon, having competed 34 times inside the UFC, winning 23 of those bouts.

At UFC 309, Oliveira dominated Chandler in every aspect of fighting. The Brazilian outboxed and out-wrestled the American for four rounds straight. In the final round, Chandler landed some big punches which rocked the former champion. While on the ground Chandler hit Oliveira with multiple back-of-the-head strikes.

Ad

Trending

In a post on X showing the video of Chandler landing the illegal strikes, Oliveira commented and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"ouch"

Check out Charles Oliveira's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former UFC champion suggests Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria while Islam Makhachev observes Ramadan

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is unable to fight and train at his full capacity during Ramadan. Therefore former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier suggested 'Do Bronx' fight Ilia Topuria in a number-one contender fight. Oliveira is ranked number 2 in the lightweight division. Speaking on the fight, Cormier said:

Ad

"You match up Topuria and Oliveira, and they fight relatively soon. Islam is in Ramadan, and they don’t want to fight during Ramadan. He doesn’t want to train during Ramadan. Obviously, you guys know that from sunrise to sunset, these guys can’t eat, can’t drink, and can’t take in anything. So training is almost impossible.”

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:34):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.