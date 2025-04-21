Charles Oliveira game to fight Ilia Topuria, but under one condition 

Charles Oliveira recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight against Ilia Topuria, as both are aiming for the lightweight title shot against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. However, the champion is reportedly waiting for the UFC 315 welterweight title fight between champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena conclude to determine his next moves.

Oliveira, Topuria and Paddy Pimblett have emerged as the frontrunners for the title shot,, fueling online rivalries between them.

Despite exchanging harsh words, Oliveira and Topuria have expressed a preference for title opportunity before settling their beef. In a recent interview with Portal Du Vale Tudo, Oliveira laid out one condition to face Topuria, stating:

"I don't run away from anyone, I never have... If it's for the title, why not fight Topuria? I'm looking for the title. I don't want to fight another fight just to wait for the title, no." [Translated from Portuguese by @MMAUNCENSORED1]

Ilia Topuria criticizes Charles Oliveira's fighting mentality

Charles Oliveira has been a part of the UFC roster for more than a decade. He achieved much of his success in the sport, including winning the UFC title, after moving up to lightweight. However, the early years of the Brazilian's UFC career were marked with mixed success. Oliveira's early performances have led many to believe that he tends to give up when fights become challenging.

Although he has made strides since those early performances, Ilia Topuria believes that 'Do Bronxs' still has the same weakness. During his appearance on the Patrick Bet-David Podcast, Topuria said about Oliveira:

"I like him [Oliveira] of course, he has great ground game [but] his striking is nothing special for me. On the ground he's dangerous, he has the most submissions in UFC history. He's a dangerous guy on the ground but I think he's the kind of guy that when he feels that you are more powerful, he gives up. He gives up fast. I don't think that he is the kind of fighter where he finds some adversity and he keeps going, keeps going. No, he gives up. [He's got] 10 losses, 10. It's not 1."

After losses to Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira returned to the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler in their UFC 309 rematch.

Meanwhile, Topuria vacated the featherweight title after defending it against Max Holloway at UFC 308 and is now pursuing a second title at lightweight. He has claimed that the UFC has promised him an immediate title shot in the 155-pound division.

