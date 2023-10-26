Charles Oliveira gives uncharacteristic angry response to Belal Muhammad for claiming UFC 294 pull-out was on purpose

Charles Oliveira recently hit back at Belal Muhammad for suggesting that the Brazilian's UFC 294 pull-out was planned and on purpose.

'Do Bronx' was initially booked to face Islam Makhachev for a title rematch earlier this month, but he suffered a training injury that forced him to withdraw from the event less than two weeks before fight night. He was later replaced by featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who accepted the fight on short notice.

It was revealed that Charles Oliveira suffered a nasty gash above his right eye during sparring and needed stitches to seal it up. While most understood why Oliveira chose to pull out, Belal Muhammad claimed that the injury was part of the Brazilian's plan to avoid fighting Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

Expand Tweet

While Charles Oliveira is known for his calm and composed demeanor, the former UFC lightweight champion didn't hold back in his blistering response to Muhammad.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'do Bronx' sounded off on the streaking welterweight contender and said:

"I've been in this sport for 13 years. They want to surf my wave. They just want to make themselves seen and heard. Who would cause such a situation in which you have such a big cut on the eye? They all just talk sh*t. At the end of the day, I don't pay attention to them. They wanna be who I am, they wanna be where I am, but they're not me."

Expand Tweet

Charles Oliveira confirms that he's next in line for Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira isn't planning on ducking Islam Makhachev and is eagerly looking forward to getting his title rematch.

As mentioned, the Brazilian was forced out of his title rematch against Makhachev due to injury and was replaced by Alexander Volkanovski. At UFC 294, the reigning lightweight champion successfully defended his title via an incredible first-round knockout over the Australian. However, Oliveira isn't fazed by what he saw.

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Charles Oliveira expressed his confidence about challenging Makhachev for the title next and said:

"I want the belt. Whoever’s got that belt, it doesn’t matter who has it. I want that belt... Whoever the UFC says he’s going to fight, they’re going to fight... Everybody knows I’m next. First in the rankings, coming off of a great win, and ready to fight like I was before. I was ready for that fight until it [injury] happened, and I’m next in line."

Expand Tweet