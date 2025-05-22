Charles Oliveira labeled the kryptonite to Ilia Topuria's striking by UFC lightweight contender

A UFC lightweight contender recently shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira and noted that the Brazilian is a very dangerous and formidable opponent. He noted that Oliveira's skill set could pose a problem for Topuria when they clash in the main event at UFC 317.

Topuria and Oliveira are set to compete for the vacant lightweight championship after Islam Makhachev relinquished his title to move up to welterweight. 'El Matador' is on an impressive run of knockouts as he finished both Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in his previous two bouts and will look to do the same against another durable opponent in 'Do Bronx'.

In his latest appearance on Submission Radio, No. 9-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush highlighted areas where he believes Oliveira can achieve success against Topuria. Dariush mentioned that his former foe has the ability to neutralize 'El Matador' with his striking:

"What's going to be difficult for Ilia is Charles' striking is I think really dangerous against good boxers. The way he throws his knees, the way he clinches and those are things you could do to slow down Ilia. Because for example, a good boxer will dip more to feint or feint to get in on the inside and you know, that's times where Charles will just raise his knee and mess with your timing or throw a kick, things like that. So, I think the fight's a lot closer."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (1:40):

Beneil Dariush discusses whether Ilia Topuria can match Charles Oliveira in grappling

Beneil Dariush also shared his thoughts on whether he believes Ilia Topuria can match Charles Oliveira's grappling when they fight at UFC 317.

In the aforementioned appearance, Dariush mentioned his belief that Topuria can hold his own and used his past performances against elite grapplers at featherweight as proof. He said:

"Charles is always dangerous [with his grappling]... Ilia's jiu jitsu is very good because when he fought Ryan Hall... He did really well. Even if the fight was on the ground or he was throwing ground-and-pound, he did fine... He was able to stop Bryce [Mitchell's] takedowns and eventually turn it around and then when he was on top, he was able to just get into positions really quickly." [2:57]

Check out the official fight announcement for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below:

Expand Tweet

