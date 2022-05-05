Charles Oliveira losses: How many times has the UFC lightweight champion lost?

Charles Oliveira currently has a total of eight losses in the UFC and in his professional career.

'Do Bronx' suffered his first MMA defeat against Jim Miller at UFC 124. The setback came in the Brazilian's third fight in the sport's premier promotion. He came into the contest with a record of 14-0. Miller earned a submission win in the first round of the fight.

After a no contest against Nik Lentz, Oliveira faced Donald Cerrone in August 2011 and suffered a TKO defeat.

Oliveira then earned two back-to-back submission wins against Eric Wisely and Jonathan Brookins. However, he suffered a knockout loss to Cub Swanson at UFC 152, snapping his winning streak. 'Do Bronx' then dropped a decision against Frankie Edgar in his next fight at UFC 162.

The Brazilian rebounded by putting together a four-fight winning streak that set him up for a clash against Max Holloway in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in August 2015. However, he suffered an esophagus injury during the first round, leading to a TKO loss.

After a victory over Myles Jury, Oliveira suffered consecutive submission losses to Anthony Pettis and Ricardo Lamas in 2016. After bouncing back by earning a submission win against Will Brooks at UFC 210, 'Do Bronx' took on Paul Felder at UFC 218. 'The Irish Dragon' finished the Brazilian with brutal elbows in the second round, handing Oliveira his eighth loss.

Oliveira has been on a tear since, winning all 10 of his fights. He captured the lightweight title with a victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 last May.

Charles Oliveira fights Justin Gaethje this weekend

'Do Bronx' is set to put his lightweight title on the line for the second time this weekend against Justin Gaethje. The 32-year-old is coming off a submission win against Dustin Poirier in his last fight at UFC 269 in December 2021.

Gaethje, on the other hand, will be featuring in his second shot at the undisputed throne. The former interim champion lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his first undisputed title fight at UFC 254 in October 2020.

Oliveira is currently the bookmakers' favorite to emerge victorious and defend his title against 'The Highlight' on Saturday. The duo are set to headline the UFC 274 pay-per-view at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

