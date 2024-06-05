Charles Oliveira rejects Islam Makhachev offer, UFC Denver card announced, Chael Sonnen says Conor McGregor could retire: MMA News Roundup

In today's edition of Roundup, Charles Oliveira rejects Islam Makhachev's training offer, Dana White announces the upcoming UFC Denver card, and Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor could be set to retire.

Find out more details in today's (June 5) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Charles Oliviera rejects Islam Makhachev's offer of training in Dagestan

Prior to his successful lightweight title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev publicly offered Charles Oliveira the chance to train with him.

Speaking at the UFC 302 media day last week, Makhachev extended an invitation to 'do Bronx' to travel to Dagestan to work with him and his team in order to improve his wrestling.

Following Makhachev's win over Poirier, Oliveira then provided his response. Courtesy of Championship Rounds on X, the Brazilian stated that whilst he appreciates the offer, he has no interest in working anywhere else than Chute Box Academy. He said:

"I'm grateful for Islam's kindness in inviting me to train [with him in Dagestan], but I am only part of Chute Boxe. I have no intention of training anywhere else. I'm happy with everything he said. He had a great fight at UFC 302 and demonstrated that he is the champion."

#2. Dana White announces UFC Denver card

Dana White has confirmed that Rose Namajunas and Maycee Barber are set to headline the upcoming UFC Denver card.

According to White on X, the event is set to take place on July 13 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The card will also mark the promotion's first return to the city since 2018.

Namajunas, who is ranked No.6 in the women's flyweight division, will welcome the No.4 ranked Barber to the first main event slot of her career.

'Thug' is 1-1 since making the move up to flyweight and has looked impressive, most recently defeating Amanda Ribas via unanimous decision.

In regards to Barber, the 26-year-old will head into the fight on fine form after she recently extended her win streak to six with a dominant win over Katlyn Cerminara in March.

#.1 Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor could retire if Michael Chandler bout falls through

The recent and sudden cancellation of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's UFC 303 presser in Ireland has led to major speculation by fans that their highly anticipated bout could be dangerous.

Following the news of the cancellation, former middlweight star Chael Sonnen opted to weigh-in on the situation during a recent episode of his Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast with Daniel Cormier.

According to 'The American Gangster', the news is a major surprise due to McGregor's history of iconic moments during press conferences. Sonnen also admitted that he believes if the fight doesn't go ahead, it could spell the end of the Irishman's career. He said:

"When this [press conference in Dublin] did get canceled, what does it mean more long term if Conor McGregor does not fight Michael Chandler on June 29th, which I think he’s going to. If he doesn’t, I would go a step further as to tell you that will be the announcement of his retirement.”

Catch Sonnen's comments here:

