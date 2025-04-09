Chase Hooper gets 100% real about "litmus test" at UFC 314 against Jim Miller, shares honest fight preview

Chase Hooper recently weighed in on the challenge that awaits him in his upcoming lightweight showdown against UFC veteran Jim Miller. The two fighters are scheduled to collide at UFC 314, taking place this Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

During an appearance on Just Scrap Radio (via BJPENN.com), Hooper was asked to share his thoughts on his matchup with Miller. 'The Dream' acknowledged that the UFC veteran brings a wealth of experience to the table and emphasized that the bout would be a comprehensive test of his skills across all areas of the fight game:

"It’s one of those things that makes it cool to fight someone with that much experience and someone I watched growing up. Jim is the right step-up from the Clay fight, left-handed, which is going to be fun, been in there with everybody and a good litmus test. It’s a good test to see how high-level my jiu-jitsu is in MMA and see what the striking looks like."

Hooper further admitted he's anticipating a highly competitive matchup against 'A-10' and believes the fight is likely to go the distance:

'I really try not to think about the specifics of the fight. I don’t picture that I will get him out in this round. If I’m able to run through him quicker than expected, that’s fine. But I’m preparing to keep a high pace for 15 minutes. Even if I was expecting an easy fight, which I’m not, I still prepare for a hard 15 minutes."

Check out Chase Hooper's comments below (2:40):

How does Chase Hooper's UFC record stack up against Jim Miller's?

Chase Hooper is currently riding the momentum of a four-fight winning streak since making the move to lightweight. His most recent outing came at UFC 310 in December, where he submitted longtime divisional mainstay Clay Guida in the very first round.

'The Dream' boasts a UFC record of 7-3, which includes four submission victories and two wins by knockout.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller is coming off a first-round submission victory over Damon Jackson at UFC 309 in November. 'A-10' stands as a UFC legend, holding the all-time records for both wins (27) and appearances (45), and is the second most experienced fighter on the promotion’s active roster.

Miller owns a UFC record of 27-17 with one no-contest, including 13 victories by submission and six by knockout.

