"You’re a pioneer on the world’s largest stage of martial arts!!!" - Chatri praises Danielle Kelly on history-making effort at ONE X

Decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Danielle Kelly made a big impression in the first-ever Women's ONE Championship grappling match at ONE X. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtang praised Kelly for her accomplishments in and outside the ONE Circle.

"Thank you for leading the way, danielle! you’re a pioneer on the world’s largest stage of martial arts!!! #gratitude 🔥🔥🔥"

Although Kelly may not have come away with a win in her debut, she still put on a show for the fans. Kelly's performance earned her a whopping $50,000 bonus from Chatri Sityodtang at ONE X. The bonus came as a shocking surprise that brought Kelly to tears. In an interview with Sportskeeda, she spoke about that very moment:

"I'm doing jiu-jitsu for now so I was not expecting that! Usually that's expected in MMA for an amazing performance. No, I was not expecting that. I was just expecting to come here and do my thing and have fun with it."

Danielle Kelly is just getting started

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is looking to make the most of her time in ONE Championship. Kelly has always been one to stay active as a jiu-jitsu competitor, and she wants more of the same in the ONE Circle.

As women's grappling is new to ONE Championship, it will be interesting to see who Danielle Kelly's next opponent will be. There are multiple high-level jiu-jitsu practitioners in ONE Championship who would put on an exciting fight with Kelly. One fighter in particular that would put on a thrilling match is ONE strawweight fighter, Michelle Nicolini.

Michelle Nicolini is a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and an eight-time BJJ world champion. She is also a 6-3 MMA fighter with a notable win over Angela Lee back in 2019. She hasn't been as active as fans would like her to be, but she is still someone that fans come to watch when she competes. This grappling match would be something to behold, and maybe we might get to see it soon.

