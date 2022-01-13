Chatri Sityodtong confirms Rodtang-Johnson and other epic battles for ONE X on March 26th

The super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson has been officially set for Saturday, March 26th, at ONE X.

The bout was originally booked for the card when it was to take place in December last year. Unfortunately, the promotion had to postpone its 10th-anniversary show due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.

This special matchup between the two global superstars will consist of four three-minute rounds that alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rules.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed the fight along with a plethora of others for the massive event, during his guest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, January 12th.

“I’m glad it’s finally happening. Either DJ is going to get knocked out badly in the first round, or Rodtang gets subbed badly in the second round – I have no idea.”

Sityodtong later went on to say that 'Mighty Mouse' has noted that he's not going to run during the Muay Thai rounds of the bout.

“DJ says he’s going to go toe to toe – he’s not going to run around. He’s going to go Muay Thai to Muay Thai, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Alongside the special rules contest, Sityodtong revealed that ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee will defend her atomweight gold against No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex in the night’s main event. Lee hasn't stepped foot in the Circle since her successful title defense against Xiong Jing Nan in 2019.

Meanwhile, Stamp has been racking up wins in the promotion over the last year. The Fairtex athlete secured her world title fight by defeating Ritu ‘The Indian Tigress’ Phogat in the promotion's women’s atomweight world grand prix final.

Other confirmed bouts for ONE X

The event will also mark the return of the promotion's flyweight champion Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes. The Brazilian star will put his strap on the line against No.2-ranked flyweight Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu.

Sityodtong told Helwani that former UFC fighters Eddie Alvarez and Sage Northcutt are also set to fight on the card.

Filipino fan-favorite Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang is another big name scheduled to feature on the card that will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Their bouts are still being finalized as of now.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Josh Evanoff