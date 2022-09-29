“It just makes total sense” - Chatri Sityodtong hints at more submission grappling world titles in ONE

According to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, more submission grappling world titles are to come in ONE Championship. Submission grappling stars Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa will make history at ONE on Prime Video 2 when they meet inside the circle to crown the first-ever flyweight submission grappling world champion. While speaking at the ONE on Prime Video 2 press conference, Chatri Sityodtong said:

“Mikey and Cleber are going to set the tone for the rest [of the division]. As pioneers, they are going to blow up grappling all over the world with their match because of their styles. This fight is gonna blow up grappling all over the world and hopefully tip it into the mainstream and we will definitely have more grappling world titles.”

After dipping their toes into the world of submission grappling with stars like Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki back in 2017, ONE Championship went all in on the art of jiu jitsu, starting with the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X earlier this year. Signing grappling stars including Andre Galvao and Danielle Kelly, ONE reintroduced their fans to submission grappling inside the circle which was met with rave reviews. Chatri Sityodtong continued:

“We already have greatest grappling roster on the planet, if you look at who’s on the roster. We have names like Mikey, Cleber, we have Kade and Tye Ruotolo - Kade just won ADCC and Tye won IBJJF in the gi. We have Garry Tonon. We just have a bunch of absolute killers in grappling that it just makes total sense for us to [add more world titles]. As a jiu-jitsu brown belt myself, I’m committed to growing the sport I love so much.”

Chatri Sityodtong shares two important criteria to make it in ONE Championship

If you were to ask any ONE Championship fan what their favorite thing about the promotion is, nine times out of ten, the answer would be the promotion’s high-octane action and finish rate. Every ONE event is loaded with jaw-dropping finishes, one of the many criteria that ONE implements to ensure fans get the absolute best show possible.

Continuing to speak about the innovations of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong shared two requirements vital to becoming a superstar inside the circle:

“The only people who make it in ONE [must pass] two criteria - one, you have to be the very very best in the world at what you do and two, you have to be an aggressive finisher. And that’s why we have the highest finish rate, in addition to our Global Martial Arts Rule Set that encourages finishes.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far