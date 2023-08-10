Chatri Sityodtong lauds Demetrious Johnson’s consistent greatness against world’s best fighters

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson’s body of work pretty much speaks for itself.

Considered the greatest of all time among many MMA circles, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has already etched a legendary resume that most fighters could ever dream of.

While Johnson’s world-class skills across all facets of mixed martial arts allowed him to reach these heights, it’s his consistent greatness that separates him from the rest of the pack.

Chatri Sityodtong, for one, remains in awe of just how sensational the 36-year-old icon continues to be, against the best flyweight fighters in the world under the ONE banner.

The Singapore-based organization’s Chairman and CEO recently appeared on BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio program, where he discussed Johnson’s GOAT status, among other interesting tidbits.

Sityodtong pointed out how the American legend was not only able to adapt but also continue to dominate against the world’s best fighters in his weight class:

“You know, the deepest roster, and it just, it just speaks volumes to what an athlete what a martial artist DJ is.”

Watch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson was part of that groundbreaking cross-promotion trade between ONE Championship and the UFC in 2018.

‘DJ’ racked up three straight victories against formidable foes like Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad, to win the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Tournament.

However, he ran into a brick wall and suffered the first and only knockout loss of his career against Adriano Moraes in their first encounter.

The measure of true champions, of course, lies not in their success, but in how they bounce back from adversity.

Johnson has since avenged that defeat to ‘Mikinho’ by beating him twice to win their trilogy.

He even messed around with ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang Jitmuangnon and choked out the Thai destroyer in their mixed rules bout.

Don’t get it twisted. Demetrious Johnson is indeed the greatest of all time.