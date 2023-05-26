Chatri Sityodtong says Americans get ‘the best in the world’ in ONE Championship

After a perfect debut in the United States, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has said that ONE will make its return to North America sooner than expected.

While the ONE head honcho was pleased with how the monumental night unfolded from start to finish, he was even more ecstatic by the reception the North American fans gave inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on Friday, May 5.

Speaking on the historic night in Colorado, Chatri Sityodtong shared that his sole mission for ONE’s debut show in the U.S. was to ensure the fans got only the best of the best from MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

During the ONE Fight Night 10 Post-Event Press Conference, Chatri Sityodtong said:

“That’s why we’re so excited as a whole. Bringing an entire world to America. The very, very best as a purist’s product. Get every single discipline, the best in the world, whether it’s Rodtang or whether it’s DJ.”

The lifelong martial artist added:

“There is no marketing hype behind that. They are literally the best on the planet, and there’s no argument about it. That’s something we want to bring to American fans, with our authenticity, right?”

Watch the interview here:

2023 is certainly going just as planned for the Singapore-based organization, and its epic ONE Fight Night 10 card has pushed the world's largest martial arts organization on an unprecedented path of success.

The 11-match bill featured several high-stakes matchups and three cracking world title fights in MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling, all of which delivered as promised to the millions of fans watching worldwide and those inside the jam-packed arena.

North American fans eager to relive the monumental night can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Prime Video.

