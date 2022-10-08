“Just the very, very beginning of what we have planned” - Chatri Sityodtong teases huge plans ahead

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong teased huge plans for 2023, especially pertaining to fans living in the United States.

At the ONE x Amazon presser in July, ONE Championship announced the big news of expanding ‘The Home of Martial Arts’, which began 11 years ago in Singapore, into the US. ONE’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video was the first step in realizing Chatri Sityodtong's lifelong dream of spreading his love for martial arts and its inspirational athletes onto the world stage.

The first launch of the year, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, was an instant success, with over 200 million Amazon subscribers tuning in to watch one of the most-anticipated rematches in ONE history, streamed live on primetime hours.

Digesting everything that has transpired over the course of the last two months, the ONE CEO answered media questions at the ONE 161 post-fight press conference. He specifically discussed the company’s progress in regards to its plans to host ONE events on US soil:

"We do intend to have more events on ground in the US, we do intend to have more primetime shows on air in the US. I can't talk about all of our plans. I can just tell you that 12 Amazon Prime Video events right now are just the very, very beginning of what we have planned for the US for ONE, so we can see more events, and we can see more shows. We're in multiple discussions all the time, and around the world. I think we're announcing a few major broadcast deals in the coming weeks as well. Not necessarily in the US, but you know, around the world.”

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's interview below:

Chatri Sityodtong making an impact to the sport not just in US but Thailand as well

Chatri Sityodtong announced another major partnership on the other side of the world – his home country of Thailand.

Working with the Royal Thai Army, ONE events will be hosted at the Lumpinee Stadium located in Bangkok.

The historic agreement entails a minimum of 52 shows to be broadcast live every Friday night. ONE Lumpinee, as the promotion is referred to, will feature a plethora of matches in Muay Thai, MMA, kickboxing and submission grappling.

Speaking at the ONE Lumpinee Press Conference, Chatri Sityodtong said:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day I would be the main promoter for the Lumpinee Stadium to showcase our national treasure to the world. For the first time in history, Lumpinee will be broadcast live to 154 countries.”

Part of the mission to elevate the sport in Thailand includes hosting Prime Videos in the country. For instance, ONE on Prime Video 6 will be featured at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on January 13.

