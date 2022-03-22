"We want to do things that have never been done before" - Chatri Sityodtong says ONE X inspired by PRIDE Shockwave

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is a life-long martial artist. With ONE X, he hopes to create an experience that will resonate with people like himself, as well as create new ones all over the world.

ONE X is shaping up to be the biggest martial arts event in history, with 20 bouts set to go down in a single day that could last more than 10 hours.

In an interview with The Underground’s John Morgan, Sityodtong was asked about his motivation for doing the event on one huge day instead of breaking it up into several days.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“We’re always trying to innovate here at ONE and we wanna break and make history and do things that have never been done before. We’re always thinking outside the box.”

The 10-year anniversary showcase is the result of careful planning and innovative thinking, and will certainly be history-making. However, Chatri gives credit to the inspiration behind the event, as he hopes to recreate the magic that the now-defunct PRIDE Fighting Championship had at the peak of its popularity.

He continued:

“If you ask any combat sports fan around the world, what is the most epic martial arts event you still have goosebumps over, people say it’s PRIDE Shockwave. The PRIDE glory days are still in my mind, some of the greatest events in history, and we’re trying to beat that. PRIDE Shockwave was massive. A hundred thousand people, but it was only broadcast in Japan. Here, we have an opportunity to ignite the whole world and create something truly memorable for generations.”

Catch the full interview below:

Chatri Sityodtong believes ONE X has something for everybody

The goal of creating something incredible like ONE X led to a massive card that Chatri Sityodtong believes will have something for every kind of combat sports fan. During the interview, he shared his vision for the effect of ONE X for future generations.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“I believe that five, 10, 15, 20 years from now, people who are in the stadium or people who watched live on our broadcast will tell their kids and grandkids about it because it’s a massive first for the industry. We’ve obviously had big MMA events before, big Muay Thai or kickboxing events, but never all in the same day with world championship title fights. We have five world title fights, one World Grand Prix fight, one superfight with special rules, I mean, it literally has everything. If you love martial arts, if you love combat sports, it has something for everybody.”

The three-part event starts with ONE X: Part I at 1:00 PM SGT, followed by ONE X: Part II at 5:00PM SGT. Both events are available on the promotion’s official website, YouTube, and Facebook pages.

The culminating card of ONE X: Grand Finale will kick off at 8:00PM and will be made available on pay-per-view on the promotion’s website or your local PPV provider.

