Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang-Superlek war will top Muay Thai charts: “It’s a very historic moment”

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is confident that the Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 main event thriller at ONE Friday Fights 34 will go down as one of the most iconic sporting moments in the history of the sport.

The two ONE world champions meet for the first time under the promotional spotlight on September 22 inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to the press during the ONE Friday Fights 34 virtual press conference, the ONE head honcho said:

“It’s a very historic moment for the country of Thailand because this will be the single most-watched Muay Thai card, the single most-watched Muay Thai fight in the history of the country. Not only just in the country but around the world when we broadcast live in over 190 countries.”

Watch the press conference here:

As two of the finest strikers in the modern-day era, it’s easy to understand why Sityodtong – and the rest of the world – views this all-world champion bout as one for the ages.

Rodtang has proved his reputation as a stand-up specialist since he debuted in the promotion versus Sergio Wielzen at ONE: Conquest of Heroes in September 2018.

Alongside a record-breaking reign as the flyweight muay thai king, ‘The Iron Man’ even took himself out of his comfort zone to collide versus MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson in a special-rules contest at ONE X last year.

Superlek, on the other hand, has been cut off the same cloth. The Thai striking dynamo has looked sharper and sharper with every passing appearance. In 2023 alone, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has amassed four victories – and he’ll be hoping to add another digit to that streak in less than 24 hours.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will broadcast live from the Lumpinee Stadium in the Thai capital on September 22. The event will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.