“She could be a force” - Chatri Sityodtong thinks Anissa Meksen could be unstoppable if she has MMA experience

Anissa Meksen was already a multi-division kickboxing world champion even before she made the move to ONE Championship in 2020. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, however, saw her potential to be an all-around fighter across multiple disciplines in combat sports.

After three striking-exclusive bouts inside the circle, we’ll finally get to see how ‘C18’ will fare in mixed martial arts competition. Granted, her upcoming tiff with Stamp Fairtex is under special rules, but it’s still a breath of fresh air to witness Anissa Meksen mix it up.

The pair are expected to headline the promotion’s return to Thailand next year at ONE on Prime Video 6, which is set to be held inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok on January 13.

The French-Algerian, of course, will still be able to showcase her world-class striking against an equally adept killer on the feet like Stamp. But this time around, she will also be wary of the threat of takedowns once MMA rules take effect in alternating rounds.

While grappling, in particular, will be an adjustment for a striker at heart like Anissa Meksen, Sityodtong said she possesses all the tools and natural talent in the world to pull it off.

The ONE head recently spoke to SMCP MMA’s Nic Atkin, saying:

“If I’m Anissa, I’m gonna practice day and night on takedown defense. I’m not sure if you can learn a phenomenal chain double or any kind of chain to the point that you could stop a stronger, more athletic, leaner opponent that is Anissa.”

Sityodtong added:

“I think Anissa has actually proved to be a real handful. If she has done MMA like she says, I don’t know, she could be a force. Who else on this planet has 103 wins against five losses?”

Check out the full interview below:

Anissa Meksen believes she’ll fare well under special rules

It appears that special-rules fights have now become a staple under the ONE banner after the Demetrious Johnson versus Rodtang Jitmuangon experiment this past March was met with positive responses.

Although the stipulations of the match are rather unconventional in the combat sports scene, it does combine the best of both worlds. For instance, ‘Mighty Mouse’ and Rodtang, who are world champions in two different disciplines, got to share the circle.

Both fighters even got to experience the other’s expertise since they competed in MMA and Muay Thai. Johnson ultimately got the victory as he wisely took down the Thai striker and put him to sleep via rear-naked choke in the second round.

Anissa Meksen, meanwhile, believes that she still has the upper hand in her match with Stamp, despite going into unfamiliar territory.

After dispatching Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE on Prime Video 2 over the weekend, Meksen was made aware of the Thai’s plan to take her down to the ground.

She responded in an interview with SMCP MMA:

“It’s a joke, my brother. I was born for this. Anywhere, any discipline - boxing, kickboxing, MMA - it’s going to [end] the same way.“

Catch the full interview below:

