“Just one of those things” - Chatri Sityodtong thinks Guto Inocente could have gone longer against Roman Kryklia

Many fight fans feel that the heavyweight slugfest between Roman Kryklia and Guto Inocente was stopped rather early. That group includes ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The two fearsome behemoths faced off in the semifinals of the Kickboxing Heavyweight World Grand Prix at ONE 161 last month. The Ukrainian slugger moved on to the next round after a frightening TKO victory in round one.

However, the stoppage made by referee Elias Dolaptsis was marred by controversy. Around the 2:25 mark of the opening round, Kryklia caught the Brazilian with a massive right hook that sent him crashing to the mat.

Thinking the fight was over, the inaugural light heavyweight kickboxing world champion stepped away as the referee proceeded with a standing count. Inocente, however, miraculously hung on and the fight continued for a few more seconds.

Roman Kryklia went in for the kill and landed a massive roundhouse kick that staggered his opponent to the circle wall and forced the stoppage. After absorbing the forceful blow, it appeared that Inocente was still capable of defending himself and the fight should have continued, according to Chatri Sityodtong.

The ONE head honcho had an interesting take about the whole ordeal. He told SCMP MMA’s Nick Atkin:

“I was shocked at how Roman just destroyed Guto [Inocente]. Although I thought it was an early stoppage. And the funny thing is, I think the punch, Guto was basically out, unconscious, so the first thing, he barely gets up and he gets kicked in the head. It's a clean head kick. But that woke him up and he was ready to go again. You know, it's funny, just one of those things, and the ref's stepped in. I thought the ref should have let it go because clearly, Guto woke up.”

Catch the full interview below:

Many believe that Chatri Sityodtong does have a point. However, it's also been suggested that fans probably wouldn’t have been mad had the fight been stopped the moment Inocente faceplanted from the initial punch.

Instead of getting slept by that thunderous kick, it returned him to his senses somehow. Then again, that’s just the unpredictability that comes with combat sports.

Roman Kryklia took home a $50,000 bonus in TKO win over Guto Inocente

All controversies aside, it was a clear win for Roman Kryklia. He was dominating Guto Inocente from start to finish and there was perhaps no reason to prolong the inevitable.

Those who've defended the stoppage have suggested that it rightfully prevented Inocente from receiving unnecessary damage. Had the fight gone longer, the 30-year-old KO artist would have likely just landed another huge bomb.

The Gridin Gym house representative, meanwhile, was one of four fighters who came away $50,000 richer after ONE 161. He joined Tiffany Teo and Rodrigo Marrello in receiving generous bonuses for their amazing performances.

Roman Kryklia will now look to settle the score against Iraj Azizpour in the Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final.

The two striking savants own a win over the other and will look to emerge victorious in the grudge, as well as take home the silver belt that’s on the line.

