Check out these celebrities who follow ONE Championship

ONE Championship is easily one of the most recognizable brands on the planet and has millions of fans across multiple continents.

From casual fans to professional fighters, to even mainstream celebrities, ONE Championship has a grip on the public zeitgeist especially when it comes to martial arts.

While it’s practically impossible to filter through the more than 70 million followers the promotion has on social media, we’ve done our best to pick just some of the biggest names who tune in to ONE Championship.

Martial arts will always be a passionate subject for any fan, and these six people give up their precious time to catch a glimpse of the absolute storms the promotion has on its fight cards.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

This man needs no introduction, although he did have electrifying vignettes when he was still building his now mythical persona.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the biggest box-office star of this generation and is in the conversation as being the greatest professional wrestler ever. ‘The Rock’ has such a huge persona that calling him a megastar is almost an understatement.

Johnson was known as the people’s champion during his WWE run and that kind of charisma catapulted him into becoming one of Hollywood’s elite.

Mark Zuckerberg

Some celebrities get into ONE Championship just by watching it, and there’s absolutely no problem with that. Mark Zuckerberg, however, took it up a notch.

The Facebook CEO and Meta founder doesn’t just stay in front of the TV during Amazon cards, he’s training with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

‘Zuck’ recently received his blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and it was thanks in no small part to Musumeci’s influence and training.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Professional fighters will always be martial arts fans at heart, and the same can be said for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Russian MMA legend is considered one of the greatest lightweights to ever do it after compiling a perfect 29-0 record across his storied career.

‘The Eagle’ has since hung up the gloves and now works as a promoter and as a mentor of Russia’s new generation of fighters. Apart from heading the Eagle Fighting Championship, Nurmagomedov is also a manager and mentor to some of Russia’s best young fighters including ONE Championship lightweight contender Saygid Izagakhmaev.

Denzel Curry

Much like ‘Zuck’, Denzel Curry is one fan who wants to get into the thick of things.

The hip-hop superstar is one of the most influential rappers of the current era and has worked with the likes of Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and A$AP Ferg. Curry is also an avid Muay Thai fan.

Curry has such tremendous love for the Art of Eight Limbs that he would schedule holidays to train in Bangkok. ‘Black Metal Terrorist’ was even in the front row when Tawanchai PK Saenchai shattered Jamal Yusupov’s leg to retain the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 7.

Joe Rogan

There may never be a non-fighter more influential in MMA than Joe Rogan. Yes, he was a taekwondo jin and a karateka during his teenage years, but he’s more known as the host of Fear Factor and a constant presence on the microphone.

Rogan now hosts the polarizing podcast Joe Rogan Experience which talks about practically every topic under the sun. From MMA to politics, Rogan will talk about any topic that his guest has a specialty in.

John Cena

He may be the unseen one, but John Cena can definitely see and watch ONE Championship. While ‘The Rock’ became the poster boy of professional wrestling in the early 2000s, Cena was the man in WWE in the 2010s.

A 16-time WWE Champion, Cena was one of the best professional wrestlers of the past decade and he’s used that notoriety to have a rather lucrative Hollywood career.

Cena, just like ‘The Rock’, has since left the wrestling business to focus more of his attention on acting. He still makes sporadic WWE appearances, but Cena is now a mainstay in Hollywood and has no problems jumping between action thrillers and family comedies.