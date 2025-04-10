"Checking all the boxes" - BJJ champ Dante Leon neck-deep in his training camp for world title challenge vs Tye Ruotolo

Canadian Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) megastar Dante Leon is hard at work in the lab ahead of his attempt to unseat ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31. The event will take place on May 2 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Taking to his Instagram account, Leon shared snapshots of himself in training camp lifting weights, polishing his grappling in sparring, and the food he is eating to ensure he makes the 185-pound weight limit. The caption read:

"Checking all the boxes ✅ #onefcworldchampion"

Check out his post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Leon earned his opportunity to compete for welterweight submission grappling gold by submitting Bruno Pucci in his December 2024 promotional debut and a unanimous decision outing over Tommy Langaker this past January.

The Pedigo Submission Fighting product has crossed paths with Ruotolo twice. In March 2020, Leon outclassed Ruotolo via referee's decision at Grapplefest 8. The Atos affiliate responded with a last-second submission of Leon in the semifinals of the 84kg division of Who's Number One in September 2021 en route to winning it all.

Ad

With them having one win over the other and even more stakes involved, Leon and Ruotolo's trilogy bout is something that grappling fans cannot afford to miss.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dante Leon open to facing all comers in ONE Championship

True to his nature as a relentless competitor, Dante Leon issued an open challenge during the ONE Fight Night 27 post-fight interview with the media following his win over Langaker.

Ad

The two-time IBJJF no-gi champion declared:

"I want to keep the train rolling. I know there are a lot of grapplers out there who would like a chance to compete at ONE, who would like a chance to work their way up in the rankings."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.