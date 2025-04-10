"Checking all the boxes" - BJJ champ Dante Leon neck-deep in his training camp for world title challenge vs Tye Ruotolo

Canadian Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) megastar Dante Leon is hard at work in the lab ahead of his attempt to unseat ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31. The event will take place on May 2 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Taking to his Instagram account, Leon shared snapshots of himself in training camp lifting weights, polishing his grappling in sparring, and the food he is eating to ensure he makes the 185-pound weight limit. The caption read:
"Checking all the boxes ✅ #onefcworldchampion"
Check out his post below:
Leon earned his opportunity to compete for welterweight submission grappling gold by submitting Bruno Pucci in his December 2024 promotional debut and a unanimous decision outing over Tommy Langaker this past January.
The Pedigo Submission Fighting product has crossed paths with Ruotolo twice. In March 2020, Leon outclassed Ruotolo via referee's decision at Grapplefest 8. The Atos affiliate responded with a last-second submission of Leon in the semifinals of the 84kg division of Who's Number One in September 2021 en route to winning it all.
With them having one win over the other and even more stakes involved, Leon and Ruotolo's trilogy bout is something that grappling fans cannot afford to miss.
ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Dante Leon open to facing all comers in ONE Championship
True to his nature as a relentless competitor, Dante Leon issued an open challenge during the ONE Fight Night 27 post-fight interview with the media following his win over Langaker.
The two-time IBJJF no-gi champion declared:
"I want to keep the train rolling. I know there are a lot of grapplers out there who would like a chance to compete at ONE, who would like a chance to work their way up in the rankings."