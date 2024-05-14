Cherneka Johnson recalls emotions after announcement blunder almost cost her the championship: "It was very overwhelming"

Australian boxer Cherneka Johnson has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster she experienced after the ring announcer's blunder that almost cost her the bantamweight championship title in Perth on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Johnson, a former IBF super bantamweight title holder, secured a hard-fought majority decision over the 41-year-old Hughes at Perth's RAC Arena, clinching the WBA bantamweight title.

Initially, ring announcer Daniel Hennessey declared Nina Hughes the winner, leading to Hughes' celebratory fist-pumps. However, the referee quickly intervened, bringing both fighters back to the center of the ring. Hennessey then rectified his mistake, announcing Johnson as the victor.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Johnson described the experience as "very overwhelming."

Johnson explained:

“It was very overwhelming. Like, you know, I did a lot of work mentally and lead up to that fight. And I had I had like seeing myself winning the fight. I had seen how the end played out. And it was just a rollercoaster of emotions because it was like, you know, I thought this was my moment to shine and to really embrace this feeling of being the champ again."

Nina Hughes demands rematch after controversial loss to Cherneka Johnson

Nina Hughes is calling for a rematch against Cherneka Johnson following a close fight marred by a post-match announcement error. Despite the judges' ruling, Hughes believes she was unfairly denied victory.

Despite the judges' ruling, Hughes believes she was unfairly denied victory:

“It’s a joke, I feel like I’ve been robbed big time. There’s got to be a rematch. I didn’t lose that fight. How can they announce I had won and then change the scores? I thought I’d dominated early. I thought she won a few of the later rounds but I felt like I won it comfortably.”[H/t: Independent]

While acknowledging Hughes' tenacity, Johnson maintains her belief in the official decision. Open to a rematch, Johnson stated:

“It would have been a real sh*t position to be in, to be announced the winner and be called back, you are not the winner and you lose your belt. So I do feel for her, but for me, I do believe I won that fight…If there is a rematch, there is a rematch.” [Boxing Scene]

