Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes 2: Full video highlights

Cherneka Johnson and Nina Hughes faced off in a rematch for the WBA bantamweight title in a 10-round fight, with each round lasting two minutes. The card was headlined by a non-title super lightweight bout between George Kambosos Jr. and Jake Wyllie.

In their first showdown, Johnson and Hughes engaged in an all-out war that went to the judges' scorecards. The judges favored Johnson, and she secured a majority decision despite a strong effort from Hughes.

Their first encounter ended in controversy when Hughes was mistakenly announced as the winner before the error was corrected by the announcer. This led to doubts about Johnson’s victory and set the stage for a highly anticipated rematch.

Johnson entered the bout full of confidence with a record of 16-2, while Hughes was determined to get back on the winning track, holding a record of 6-1.

The fight started on a high note with intense exchanges from both sides, but the referee had to intervene frequently due to excessive clinching.

From the second round onward, Johnson applied pressure and began dominating the fight with powerful right hands, causing Hughes’ nose to bleed.

In the third round, both fighters stormed toward each other, with Johnson consistently pressuring Hughes. The champion landed a powerful left hook, asserting her dominance.

The fourth round followed a similar pattern, with Johnson pushing forward and landing heavy shots. She delivered impressive body shots, followed by a strong overhand left hook. Once again, both fighters ended up clinching, prompting the referee to step in and separate them.

The biggest moment of the fight came in the fifth round when the referee broke them up and deducted a point from Hughes for excessive clinching.

Johnson continued to dominate the fight, eventually forcing Hughes’ corner to throw in the towel.

She secured a TKO victory in the seventh round, successfully retaining the women's bantamweight title.

