Chill out bada**" - Fans taken aback by Francis Ngannou's mistaken yet aggressive response to 2-year-old tweet from Daniel Cormier

Francis Ngannou has shot to superstardom after his iconic performance against Tyson Fury on October 28th. He took the whole combat sports world by storm when he gave Fury, the lineal heavyweight boxing champion, one of the toughest fights of his career, even knocking him down in the process.

Riding the highs that came from his performance, Ngannou took to Twitter to react to a 2-year old tweet from Daniel Cormier in which, Cormier had congratulated him after his knockout win over Stipe Miocic, when he claimed the UFC heavyweight belt.

He wrote:

"Why you say "NEW" brother? What was I before last Saturday?"

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions, urging Ngannou to take it easy, despite his superstar status.

User @CodyDoner said:

"chill out bad***"

@Ben@123_ noted:

"Calm down buddy @dc_mma tweeted this in 2021"

@celticwarrior25 took the same approach, albeit with utmost respect for 'the Predator,' saying:

"This tweet is 2 years old king. Respect to you and your performance against Tyson Fury though!"

@realruebenking listed an important fact, further emphasizing Francis Ngannou's greatness:

"Fun fact : Francis Ngannou has never been dropped or finished inside 21 fights"

Meanwhile, @bradlivergood had a suggestion for Ngannou:

"@francis_ngannou @ufc @danawhite Let's try and get Dana to merge boxing as well under the UFC flag, make all combat sports universal. Make super fights like this every weekend, different styles."

@mmafilmroom, on the other hand, played along with his tweet, saying:

"Probably because you were only the mma lineal champ, but now you’re the mma AND boxing heavyweight lineal champ, aka the new heavyweight king of the world"

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Fans react to Ngannou's tweet

Francis Ngannou reacts to 'illegal' elbow by Tyson Fury

During the bout, Tyson Fury appeared to land an elbow flush on Ngannou's face, which, as per boxing rules, is illegal. Despite landing the blow, Fury was not penalized, and no points were taken away.

The fact that, at the end of the fight, 1 point separated both fighters, this is certainly controversial. Francis Ngannou took note of the elbow, and took to X to react. Alongside a clip, he wrote:

"Unlike the superman punch, this was f**king illegal"

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet