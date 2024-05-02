Chinese kickboxing star Wei Rui lists three ONE world champions he wants to fight the most

Chinese kickboxing superstar and former multi-time K-1 world champion Wei Rui of China is ready to make his highly anticipated debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

And there are three big names in ONE Championship he says he wants to fight the most.

In a recent interview with the promotion, Wei singled out these three world champions. He said:

"Rodtang, Chingiz Allazov, and Jonathan Haggerty."

That's a bold move by the 32-year-old Chinese fighter to call out three of ONE Championship's most dominant titleholders.

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. Chingiz Allazov is the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. And Jonathan Haggerty holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Needless to say, they are the cream of the crop when it comes to the striking arts.

Wei needs to prove himself on the global stage before he can land fights with any of these guys, and he has the chance to take out a big-name opponent this weekend.

Wei Rui is set to face former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Wei Rui doesn't like to deal with pressure for big fights: "Failure is acceptable to me"

Losing is rarely an option for fighters of the highest caliber, but Chinese star Wei Rui chooses to approach things differently. The kickboxing veteran believes that coming to terms with defeat in combat sports alleviates the pressure of winning and provides for a better performance.

He told ONE Championship:

"There will always be winners and losers, and I will be very open to the results. Because if I over pursue a result, the pressure will actually be very high. So in every match, I keep a normal mind, and failure is acceptable to me."