Chris Eubank Jr. brutally slams "weasel" Eddie Hearn for declining £1 million pound bet: "At least Conor got creative"

Chris Eubank Jr. has taken aim at boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for his reason for turning down the £1 million bet that 'NextGen' posed to him. The bet was originally offered by Hearn to Eubank Jr.'s promoter, Ben Shalom.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman stated that he would put his own £1 million up against Shalom's own £1 million to see which of their respective clients, Conor Benn or Eubank Jr., would win their upcoming clash on April 26.

Shalom politely turned down Hearn's offer, which prompted 'NextGen' to offer the same terms to Hearn. The promoter's reason for turning that fight down came in connection with an email he received from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) over betting on events that licensed participants are involved in.

The IBO middleweight champion was less than impressed with the Matchroom Boxing chairman's comments, and took to X to fire back at the promoter. 'NextGen' wrote:

"Big Boss Promoter - Eddie 'The Weasel' Hearn won't be honouring his £1 million bet because he 'received an email'. This excuse is even more pathetic than the excuse for those 2 failed drug tests... At least Conor got creative! AN EMAIL!!!"

Catch Chris Eubank Jr.'s post about Eddie Hearn below:

Eubank Jr.'s reference to Benn's creativity was in connection with the two drug tests 'The Destroyer' failed before the pair were set to fight in 2022. He tested positive for clomifene, and the WBC shared that it was most likely due to an excessive consumption of eggs.

Chris Eubank Jr. explains why he smashed Conor Benn in the face with an egg

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are set to compete in one of the biggest fights in British boxing history on April 26. Their rivalry has been painted with the backdrop of their respective fathers' rivalry in the 1990s.

Following Benn's drug test failures in 2022, Eubank Jr. and 'The Destroyer' began developing a genuine rivalry of their own. At a recently-held press conference, 'NextGen' slapped his upcoming opponent in the face with an egg, which incited a wild melee.

Following the wild events at the press conference, the IBO middleweight champion took to X to explain his actions, writing this:

"Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg."

Catch Chris Eubank Jr.'s post below:

