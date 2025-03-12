Chris Eubank Jr. reacts to £100,000 fine for slapping Conor Benn with an egg: "Worth every penny"

Chris Eubank Jr. seemingly isn't bothered by the massive fine British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has imposed on him for his controversial actions during the faceoff with Connor Benn.

Two weeks back, Eubank Jr. and Benn had their obligatory faceoff at the Manchester Central venue, preluding their highly anticipated bout on April 26. During it, Eubank Jr. slapped Benn with an egg on his hand. Before things got out of hand, the boxers were held back.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) recently imposed a £100,000 fine on Eubank Jr. for his actions, following which the 35-year-old shared a social media post with a three-word caption:

"Worth every penny"

The reason why Chris Eubank Jr. used an egg was in reference to Benn's past doping violation, causing the cancellation of their bout on Oct. 8, 2022. Benn tested positive for clomifene.

After failing two drug tests in 2022, the WBC cleared Benn of any wrongdoing, citing elevated consumption of eggs as the reason for the presence of the female fertility drug in his body.

Both Eubank Jr. and Benn come from a storied boxing lineage. Their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, twice battled in the ring. Their first fight took place in 1990 when Eubank Sr. claimed the WBO middleweight title.

In their 1993 rematch, Eubank Sr. defended his WBO super middleweight title, with the WBC version also on the line. That bout ended in a split draw.

Undefeated featherweight previews Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

Commonwealth silver featherweight champion Colm Murphy recently spoke with Seconds Out's Josh Hart in Belfast, sharing his thoughts about the anticipated middleweight matchup between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

Despite the bout being contested at 160 pounds, a rehydration clause is set at 170 pounds as Benn is moving up in weight for the first time in his professional boxing career. As such, Murphy said:

"If he adheres to that [rehydration clause], I think Conor Benn would get the win because I don't think that's a very healthy thing for Chris Eubank. If he doesn't adhere to it, I think Eubank would win."

When asked whether Benn would face difficulty in handling Eubanks Jr.'s size, Murphy replied:

"Honestly, just by looking at Conor Benn, you could argue that they'll both be sitting around the same weight. I think Conor Benn carries more weight than Eubank, so that's my thinking on it."

Check out Muprhy's comments below [7:40]:

