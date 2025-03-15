Chris Eubank Jr. revisits scary moment his opponent “died on the way to hospital” as he shares his mental state ahead of Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Jr. shared a stark reminder about the dangers of professional boxing during his recent appearance on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show alongside his upcoming opponent, Conor Benn.

The pair are set to clash on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. Apart from the tensions between the two boxers, the animosity between their respective fathers has set a unique backdrop for their clash.

Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank are considered by some to be the two best English boxers ever. The pair shared a heated rivalry that spanned more than three years and two weight classes.

The ferociousness with which the elder Benn and Eubank fought in their careers was astounding, with 'The Dark Destroyer' being involved in a truly unfortunate incident against Gerald McClellan in 1995.

McClellan suffered severe brain damage following his TKO loss. He underwent brain surgery, and was left without his sight nor his ability to walk unassisted. During Eubank Jr. and Benn's recent appearance on Morgan's show, the host asked the pair if they shared a similarly-ferocious mindset to their fathers.

Benn's answer saw him declare that he hoped his opponents could walk away on their own two feet following their fights. 'NextGen', however, shared a different answer. He said:

"I'm shocked [Benn] is speaking like this. It doesn't match the energy that I've been seeing... This is not, as a fighter, meant to be the mentality going into a fight."

When Morgan asked him what his mentality was heading into the bout, he said:

"Search and destroy. I've been in fights where I have hospitalized people. Nick Blackwell, he died on the way to hospital when we fought. He was revived with an adrenaline shot to his heart. Now he doesn't walk, he doesn't speak well. He's been severly affected... Going through something like that, it makes it real. It turned me cold."

Check out Chris Eubank Jr.'s comments below (29:10):

Nick Blackwell speaks out after Chris Eubank Jr. revisits their fateful fight

Nick Blackwell's boxing career came to an abrupt end in 2016 after he lost to Chris Eubank Jr. when they clashed for the British middleweight title.

During Eubank Jr.'s appearance on Piers Morgan's show, he revisited the unfortunate ending to their clash, and Blackwell has now issued a message of his own. He wrote on X:

"You don't play boxing... My whole life changed that night."

Check out Nick Blackwell's post about facing Chris Eubank Jr. below:

