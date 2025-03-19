Chris Eubank Jr. taunts Eddie Hearn over £1 million bet, says "silence is deafening"

Chris Eubank Jr. has poked fun at his upcoming opponent Conor Benn's boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. For context, Hearn had offered to make a £1 million bet with Ben Shalom, 'Next Gen's' promoter, for the upcoming clash between Benn and Eubank Jr.

Instead of Shalom, it was Eubank Jr. who showed interest in the bet and uploaded a video to his Instagram account. He agreed to put up the money out of his own pocket against Hearn.

"Come on, Eddie! A million quid, eh? Okay, let's find out if you're a man of your word or just a lying hype job. I formally accept your million pound bet. And the million pound will be our own personal money... Just a straight up bet between me and you. The money will go into escrow and the winner takes it all."

Check out the video below:

The 35-year-old later uploaded a post on X where he claimed that Hearn will now attempt to 'weasel' out of the bet.

"Waiting and wondering ho long will it take for Eddie Hearn to weasel his way out of the £1 million bet... the silence is deafening."

Check out Chris Eubank Jr.'s post below:

When and where will the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight take place?

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are all set to lock horns inside the boxing ring. The two middleweights will share the squared circle on April 26 and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England will serve as the venue.

Eubank Jr. and Benn were originally scheduled to face off in October 2022 at the O2 Arena in London, England. But the fight fell through 'The Destroyer' tested positive for a banned substance.

