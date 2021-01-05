Chris Hemsworth vs Logan Paul: Are they going to fight in a boxing match?

Logan Paul has his next opponent set in Floyd Mayweather, but it appears he is already lining up a foe to face after that bout.

In February, Paul will face arguably the greatest boxer of all-time in Mayweather in an exhibition bout. To many, it is considered a joke, but now the YouTuber is targeting actor Chris Hemsworth as his next opponent.

A video went around social media of Hemsworth boxing which caught Paul's attention.

I’ll fight him after mayweather https://t.co/kIqkYlb9fz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2021

"I'll fight him after mayweather," Paul tweeted.

Will Chris Hemsworth ever box?

It seems unlikely Chris Hemsworth will ever box.

Plenty of actors and athletes do boxing on the side to get in shape as it is a good workout. Hemsworth boxing could very well be that. The actor also has nothing to gain from this fight as he already has a ton of money and is still doing movies, so he likely wouldn't have time to have a full training camp in preparation for a fight.

Logan Paul's boxing career

Logan Paul is 0-1 as a professional boxer, but he also has amateur experience.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old YouTuber had an amateur bout against fellow YouTuber, KSI in August of 2018. The two had their rematch in 2019 as professionals with KSI winning by split decision. After the clash, Paul hinted at a move to MMA given he has a wrestling background, but after his brother, Jake knocked out Nate Robinson, he got the itch to get back into boxing and now has his fight booked against Floyd Mayweather.

“Floyd’s going to beat his f---in’ ass.”



While on @LoganPaul’s podcast, @MikeTyson gave his prediction for Paul’s fight with Mayweather 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rynu6lgTHY — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 31, 2020

Against Mayweather, to no surprise, Paul is a massive underdog. However, he plans on pulling off the biggest upset in the history of sports.

“Think about it, this will be the greatest upset in the history of sports, ever. Ever. It is a win-win situation it doesn’t even matter what f*****g happens,” Paul said on his podcast Impaulsive. “But, you can bet your ass I’m going for the knockout. They would talk about this for the next 1000 years. I can’t believe that Floyd took this fight. I can’t f*****g believe Floyd took this fight. Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather…

Advertisement

“You would be lying if you said it was impossible. Everyone wants to watch a miracle, everyone wants to watch a f*****g miracle,” Paul said. “And, on February 20, I have an opportunity, for whatever reason the God’s have blessed me with, to pull this off. You can bet your bottom dollar I will do everything in my power to make it happen.”

If Paul does pull off the upset, he will likely get a massive name in combat sports as his next opponent instead of a celebrity like Chris Hemsworth.