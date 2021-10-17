How many times has Chris Lee been the dissenting judge in a split decision result in the UFC?

Judge Chris Lee has frequently found himself on the receiving end of flak for his judgments in the UFC. Over the course of his storied tenure, Lee has offered a dissenting view of a result of a fight on 36 occasions

These decisions date back to UFC 88 that took place in Atlanta, Georgia, back in 2008. The preliminary bout that split Chris Lee from his fellow judges was one between Ryo Chonan and Roan Carneiro. The fight was scored 29-28 by two judges; however, Lee adjudged it 28-29 for Carneiro.

His most recent split decision came at UFC on ESPN 27 in 2021. The card was headlined by Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw and it went down at the UFC Apex in Nevada. The fight that saw Chris Lee offer a diverging view was the one between Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick. His contemporaries scored the fight 29-28; however, he offered a 28-29 score to the fight.

Chris Lee criticized for his decision at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont

Chris Lee most recently drew a tremendous amount of criticism for his 30-27 decision at UFC Vegas 40. The main event saw Aspen Ladd move up weight classes to butt heads with Norma Dumont.

The decision that did not sit right with fans was part of Danny Roberts' split decision win over Ramazan Emeev. Although Lee was not the divergent judge in this scenario, his decision to grant Roberts a 30-27 score was thoroughly flamed on social media.

What's more, Danny Roberts himself, in the aftermath of the fight, offered his two cents on how the 30-27 score was a bit unusual.

"A bit of a strange score. I don't know what fight they were watching," said Roberts.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie bit.ly/3BRtUx0 Danny Roberts is perplexed how he got a 30-27 score over Ramazan Emeev. "A bit of a strange score. I don't know what fight they were watching." #UFCVegas40 Danny Roberts is perplexed how he got a 30-27 score over Ramazan Emeev. "A bit of a strange score. I don't know what fight they were watching."#UFCVegas40 bit.ly/3BRtUx0 https://t.co/UPQ6Eer5jv

Fans took to social media in hordes to call the judge out for his errant decisions. Many claimed that he had offered incorrect judgments consistently for years.

Robert Sargent @MMARising Quick reminder that Chris Lee (30-27 Roberts) has been turning in atrocious scorecards for 11+ years, and will continue to do so because judging standards don't exist. Quick reminder that Chris Lee (30-27 Roberts) has been turning in atrocious scorecards for 11+ years, and will continue to do so because judging standards don't exist.

Mark @bestcoastcapper This is the judge Chris Lee that gave the fight to Danny Roberts with a ridiculous 30-27 scorecard. Pretty sure he had someone place a bet for him and he cashed that +250 to the bank. Corruption is alive in the UFC. #UFCVegas40 This is the judge Chris Lee that gave the fight to Danny Roberts with a ridiculous 30-27 scorecard. Pretty sure he had someone place a bet for him and he cashed that +250 to the bank. Corruption is alive in the UFC. #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/TWoLeaO859

Controversial decisions have been fairly common in the UFC and MMA over the last few years. Fans and experts have been calling for some kind of regulated judging criteria for a while now. Given the way the sport is growing, it may only be a matter of time before some measures are put in place to avoid such situations.

